Preston: Ravens’ strengths might not be enough to overcome weaknesses as they transition to games that count

Wormley, Pierce and Ricard can get some pressure up the middle in passing situations, but the problem is finding a pass rusher or two from the outside. Pernell McPhee has proven to be a better run stopper than pass rusher, and outside linebackers Tim Williams and Shane Ray have been disappointing. Third-year player Tyus Bowser is more of a strong-side player than rusher from the weak side. And rookie Jaylon Ferguson might be good someday, but needs to learn more than just one move.