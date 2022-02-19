Mike Preston: Pass rush or pass protection? It’s clear what Ravens need to succeed with QB Lamar Jackson. | COMMENTARY

At the beginning of each season, every team has strengths and weaknesses. That strength has to carry the team until the weaknesses improve or coaches find a way to compensate. With the Ravens, that strength is Jackson. So, if the Ravens are in position in free agency to sign a guard like the Washington Commanders’ Brandon Scherff or a tackle like the New Orleans Saints’ Terron Armstead, go for it. If they can get an offensive lineman like Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum or North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu in the first round of the draft, make that move.