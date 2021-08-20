Mike Preston: What to watch at every position in Ravens’ second preseason game vs. Panthers | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have talent at receiver, but they can’t get them all on the field at the same time. Brown, Bateman and Sammy Watkins are definite starters, but it will be interesting to see how the Ravens work James Proche II into the rotation. Proche, in his second season, has been the team’s most productive receiver in training camp. Devin Duvernay has had his moments, but probably has a spot on the roster because he can return punts and kicks. Jaylon Moore has been a deep ball threat and rookie Tylan Wallace has good hands, but lacks speed. Third-year player Miles Boykin is a guy to watch. He is a solid receiver and gunner on special teams, but has been slowed by a hamstring injury. As the old saying goes, “you can’t make the club in the tub.”