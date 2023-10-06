Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Ronnie Stanley, Greg Roman, injuries and more | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 28-3 win in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, plenty of questions remain heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s Preston’s take:

(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)

Unfortunately, it seems like Ronnie Stanley has not been the same since his ankle injury in 2020 after he signed his new contract. Of most concern, he seems to lack reliability, which is crucial for a key position like left tackle. Do you think it’s time for the Ravens to make a trade for another LT this season, and/or move on from Stanley after this season?

— Paul

A trade is not necessary. The Ravens have two capable backups in Patrick Mekari and Daniel Falalele, even though I’m not sure either is capable of playing two or three quality games in a row to get the Ravens deep into the postseason.

Stanley is a smart player, and I think he knows he will never be as good as he was before the injury and the major surgeries that followed. After this season, Stanley has two years remaining on his contract, so I believe the Ravens will look to the draft to select a quality left tackle in April.

Mike, as someone who has watched every Ravens game, did Greg Roman’s offense hold Lamar Jackson and company back from reaching their full potential, or did it showcase their real strengths and hide their weaknesses?

— Marty

The main objective of every offensive coordinator is to showcase the strengths of his players, particularly the quarterback. Roman did that, as his offenses were based around Jackson’s running abilities and a strong running game. Everyone agreed with the philosophy, from owner Steve Bisciotti to coach John Harbaugh.

The problem was that it was antiquated, and the Ravens couldn’t keep up with the high-powered passing attacks in the postseason from teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens brought in Todd Monken to replace Roman and jazz up the passing game and give the offense more balance.

Did Roman hold back Jackson and the rest of this offense?

No, he catered to Jackson’s strengths, as well as the talent he was given. Roman didn’t have a sophisticated passing game, but the Ravens didn’t believe they needed one during his years in Baltimore.

What is going on with John Harbaugh and the media? How is he getting away with not really being forthcoming about injuries? One can never really believe if a player has or doesn’t have “a long term injury.”

— Marty

Welcome to the NFL, Marty. Harbaugh is no different from any other coach in the NFL. It’s all part of the “gamesmanship.”

Let’s flash back to last week. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn’t expected to play after being limited in practice all week with a right shoulder injury. On Sunday morning, there were reports that he was going to play, but he was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff.

That’s the way injuries play out in the NFL.

I don’t pay attention to injury reports anymore. If the player is in full gear and out on the field 90 minutes before the game, then I expect him to play. If not, he won’t play.

It’s all part of the mind games played by NFL coaches.

What’s surprised and disappointed you about the Ravens so far as we reach the season’s first quarter mark?

— Ed Helinski

I am surprised by how dominant the Ravens have been against division opponents. I know they haven’t played against a quality quarterback yet, especially with Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow playing through a calf injury, but the Ravens have been physically dominant on both sides of the ball. That’s a good sign.

As for disappointments so far, I thought the Ravens would get more out of their two young pass rushers, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. Both have been injured and played very little. Even in the preseason, I wasn’t impressed with Ojabo. He has the physical talent, he just hasn’t put it together yet. At least when they return, both will have fresh legs.

Overall, the season is still young and there is a lot of football left.

Are my Ravens Super Bowl contenders, coach?

— Andrew Grandinetti

They were playoff contenders before the season started and nothing has changed. As for Super Bowl contenders, I only put one team in that classification, and that is Kansas City with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Overall, there might be about eight or nine quality teams in the NFL, and the Ravens are one of them.

