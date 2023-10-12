Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson in the clutch, ‘miscommunication’ and more | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 17-10 loss in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, plenty of questions remain heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans in London.

Here’s Preston’s take:

Advertisement

(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)

[ Ravens hold lengthy team meeting to address recent blunders: ‘Fine line between good and great, and breaking bad’ ]

Where is the innovative offense that Todd Monken, who was successful as a college offensive coordinator but not so much as the OC of the Browns and Buccaneers, was going to bring to the Ravens? Lamar Jackson, who is just average at best as a passer, has more receiving weapons than ever, but Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers have combined for zero touchdowns. I am starting to think the Ravens were better off with Roman and Jackson leading the running game.

Advertisement

— Bob K.

Come on Bob, don’t let the frustration of one loss get to you. This offense is better and has more balance than under Greg Roman, the Ravens’ former offensive coordinator. If the receivers hadn’t dropped about six, seven or eight passes (I stopped counting), we wouldn’t be having this discussion. At the beginning of the season, most were in agreement that the offense was a work in progress. They’ve only played five games. Repeat: five games. Besides the dropped passes, the biggest problem with this offense has been a lack of consistency, not from game to game, but from half to half. It’s not one area you can pinpoint, but the quarterback play has been spotty and the Ravens can’t keep healthy receivers, running backs or offensive linemen on the field.

Flowers is a rookie, so he gets a year. With Beckham, I haven’t seen him run away from a cornerback all year, and Nelson Agholor dropped a possible long touchdown pass Sunday, an area in which he has struggled throughout his career. With all that said, there are still 12 games remaining, so maybe the Ravens can pull it together.

So far, they look like the same old Ravens I’ve seen in the previous two years. They can’t finish games and don’t win the ones they should easily win.

[ Why didn’t the Ravens kick a field goal at end of half vs. Steelers? ‘Miscommunication’ led to surprise snap. ]

“Miscommunication” cost the Ravens with the Flowers fair catch against the Colts. “Miscommunication” cost the Ravens against the Steelers at the end of the first half. Miscommunication should not happen in the NFL with coaches who are aware of what is happening on the field of play. Is this a new form of “coachspeak” from Harbaugh, along with another new term, “operational”? Is Harbaugh losing it?

— Robert

I wouldn’t say he is losing it, but the Ravens need to be more organized. The team does run through a lot of situational stuff in practices so it’s strange these miscues continue to happen. Against Pittsburgh, Harbaugh just tried to be too cute instead of kicking the field goal. He also doesn’t have a field general who will challenge him or the offensive staff. Jackson becomes animated when the Ravens refuse to gamble in certain situations, but he should have called a timeout and challenged the coaching staff in that situation.

But, he’s not that type of quarterback or dynamic leader. Regardless, it comes down to common sense. When you are on the road, playing a soft Pittsburgh offense that had only 88 yards in the first half, you take the points. Instead, the fourth down play failed and that play incited the Steelers. You can bet Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin walked into the locker room at halftime and told his players how the Ravens tried to embarrass them at home in front of their fans.

Advertisement

From this point on, I don’t want to hear about “operational” or “miscommunication.” Harbaugh has been around long enough, along with special teams coordinator Chris Horton, that the Ravens shouldn’t have these types of breakdowns.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith attends a flag football training session with local children in London on Wednesday. (Kin Cheung/AP)

Are there any current Ravens that model Ray Lewis’ work ethic with their dedication to watching tape, practicing hard, eating right, and spending time in the weight room?

— Nate

Nate, let’s be blunt. The Ravens need more tough guys and they need to get back to the time when they had a strong work ethic. That’s gone now. Players are missing long stretches of practice, too.. They practice for a day or two, and then go out and get beat by the Steelers. It’s impossible for players to miss nearly three or four weeks of practice, and then go out on the field for two days before playing on Sunday.

Who are the tough guys on offense?: Running back Gus Edwards, center Tyler Linderbaum, tight end Mark Andrews, and let’s throw Flowers in the mix.

There are even fewer on defense, which lacks the personality the 2000 group had with tough guys Tony Siragusa, Sam Adams, Rob Burnett, Michael McCrary and Ray Lewis. I can put Roquan Smith in that mix, and safety Kyle Hamilton might be one day, but I don’t sense the same spirit or the same work ethic among the remaining players.

Advertisement

I assume it’s not just the Ravens. It’s a new era of NFL players. Harbaugh has been around football long enough to know the difference. Not only has the game changed, but the players in it and old-school coaches like Harbaugh have had to change as well.

[ Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Ronnie Stanley, Greg Roman, injuries and more | COMMENTARY ]

In his limited play so far this season, how has Ronnie Stanley looked? And is it beyond the realm of possibility the Ravens would attempt to trade for a left tackle before the trade deadline?

— Paul in Orlando

I thought Stanley had a strong two-week period of training camp when he participated every day, but then he got banged up about a week before the start of the season, and he has been struggling ever since. He can still run block but has trouble pass blocking because his ankle doesn’t allow him to push off or plant like he once did. In the opener against Houston and last week versus Pittsburgh, he struggled.

Mike, there is no doubt Lamar has improved his game in his sixth year but I am really getting concerned that he is consistently melting down in the fourth quarter against teams that matter and in big moments. Should we be concerned and why isn’t anybody talking about this?

— Jason in Federal Hill

Advertisement

I wrote about it after the loss to Pittsburgh and several ESPN reporters mentioned it earlier this week. With Jackson, he loses focus and his mechanics and gets sloppy in crunch time because of his nervous feet, lack of feeling in the pocket and he throws sidearm. In his sixth year, he has gotten better, especially in the red zone, but quarterbacks are paid to win games in the final four minutes. Coaching gets a team to that point and then the playmakers, especially the quarterback, have to make plays.

Do you expect the Ravens to light fires under coaches and players, or will it be the same family feel-good approach we’ve seen for years?

— Peter in Virginia

In all honesty, I have no idea what to expect from this team. They have the talent and could easily be 5-0. Instead, the Ravens lack a killer instinct. Until they develop it, they will continue to struggle.

Have a question for Mike Preston? Email sports@baltsun.com with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.