Mike Preston: The Ravens’ blessing? Facing the lowly Texans in Week 1. | COMMENTARY

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, runs for a first down against the Texans during a game in 2019. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

When the NFL released its 2023 schedule nearly three months ago, some thought the Ravens were cursed because of a rigorous road schedule in the second half of the season. But there is no doubt the Ravens were blessed with playing the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

Let’s just call it preseason game No. 4.

The Ravens hardly played any of their starters in the preseason so they should have some kinks to work out, especially on offense with new coordinator Todd Monken and three receivers — veterans Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie Zay Flowers — added during the offseason.

They’ll get a chance to experiment and tinker with some things against the Texans before they travel to Cincinnati on Sept. 17 to face their rivals, the Bengals, who have won the last two AFC North titles.

It’s predictable that Ravens coach John Harbaugh would make Houston out to be better than they are, and he needs to do that because the Texans are still one of 32 NFL teams.

But in other openers involving division foes, Cincinnati is at Cleveland and Pittsburgh hosts San Francisco. The Ravens have it easy.

“It’s really not about the opponent per se as much as we execute, how we run, how we operate, how we play, [and] play the way we envision ourselves playing,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what we’re really going to be focused on.

“That would be true no matter who we’re playing. Any opener and really any game, to different degrees, but especially in the opening game.”

The Texans are awful, as in really bad. They went 3-13-1 last season and even by most modest projections might win two to three games this year.

But really, what did you expect?

The Texans have had four coaches in four years, with DeMeco Ryans being the sacrificial lamb in 2023. The Ravens own Houston, too, winning nine of 11 matchups.

To make matters worse, if there is such a thing in this situation, the Texans will start rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was the No. 2 pick in April’s draft.

Stroud has a nice arm and is fairly accurate, but Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald will blitz him more than either of his predecessors, Rex Ryan or Don “Wink” Martindale.

Houston has a nice group of receivers in Nico Collins, the fast and shifty Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz, but even without injured starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens’ carousel of cornerbacks should be able to handle this assignment.

Houston has a great left offensive tackle in Laremy Tunsil and Dameon Pierce is a good young running back, but they are no match for inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen and linemen Michael Pierce and Justin Madubuike.

One of the best things Harbaugh said this week was that the Ravens have gone back to study the philosophies and characteristics of Houston coordinators Matt Burke (defense) and Bobby Slowik (offense).

“We’re turning over every stone,” Harbaugh said. “So, you look at all those things you just mentioned and anything else we can think of really. You do go a little bit by coordinator history and pedigree a little bit.”

A lot of focus has been on the Ravens passing offense during the offseason but pass defense is one of Houston’s strengths. They have some really good talent on the back end with safeties Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Middle linebacker Denzel Perryman is solid and end Will Anderson, the No. 3 pick out of Alabama, could be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

But as much anticipation as there is in Baltimore to see Monken’s new passing game, the new Ravens might return to old form and run the ball. Houston ranked 30th in total defense and last in rushing yards allowed per game (170.2) last season.

A steady dose of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards sprinkled in with some Justice Hill might be on the menu again.

But that’s OK at this time of year. Winning the first game is of vital importance to most teams. Coaches will downplay it if they lose, but a lot of offseason energy and time is directed toward winning that first game.

And if you win, it builds comfort and confidence and increases work ethic.

Thank goodness the Texans are coming to town.