Mike Preston’s first quarter report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 3-1 start | COMMENTARY

Jackson has to prove that he can win or come from behind in postseason games, and the receivers are in a similar position. They have to prove that they can make big catches in big games. Overall, it’s been a solid group through the first quarter of the season, led by tight end Mark Andrews, who has 12 catches for 166 yards and four touchdowns. But he dropped at least two passes in key situations against Kansas City, and receiver Marquise Brown was a no-show in that game, even though he has 16 catches for 242 yards this year. The Ravens have to get more production out of receivers Willie Snead IV (10 catches for 117 yards) and Miles Boykin (10 catches for 111 yards), or it might be time to give rookies James Proche II and Devin Duvernay more playing time. Proche seems to fit better outside, while Duvernay can play inside or outside. Grade: C