As Ravens great Ed Reed soaks in Hall of Fame induction, he remembers the childhood games that molded him

It’s always good to speak with a player right before he goes into the Hall of Fame because it allows time for reflection.
Former Ravens safety Ed Reed will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Canton, Ohio, and many will debate whether he was the best to ever play the position.
Those conversations will go on forever, but in the 32 years I have covered the NFL, Reed was the best free safety. He had more impact than any other player at that position because of the big plays he made, including game-changing interceptions, punt returns and blocked kicks.
His statistics can be digested and twisted in so many ways, but Reed traces his success back to his early childhood days in St. Rose, La., where he played baseball, football and ran track. While some young kids shied away from making the big plays, Reed loved having the ball in crunch time.
He never faced a big moment in which he didn’t want to be the star.
“On the field, I was a big San Francisco 49ers fan,” Reed said. “You know John Taylor, Roger Craig, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice. I was a huge basketball fan. Michael Jordan was my guy. I always loved when the game mattered — especially being at the park as a kid — when the game was on the line, he wanted the ball.
“Not every kid wanted the ball, and even the kid that did want the ball, not all were playmakers. That was something that I could say was in me for a long time. Whether that was me pitching or up to bat, I wanted to be that guy. A lot of that came from watching the Chicago Bulls.”
A lot of that also came from his father, Ed Reed Sr., whom Reed calls his hero, and older brother Wendell Sanchez. His father, who will present Reed at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, always had his sons at the park, and the older brother set the tone for his younger sibling playing sports.
In fact, that’s how Reed learned to become one of the best roaming free safeties in the game.
“As a kid, I played a lot of football and a lot of flag football and I played other sports,” Reed said. “I was a basketball guy and I ran track. I also was a baseball guy, so I got used to tracking the ball and stuff like that, so I’m not going to say it came naturally, but I got used to it playing baseball.
“I always say I got my defense from basketball. I grew up at the park. I was always at the park with my dad playing some type of sport. When I got to college, I had great coaches who taught me how to watch film even better than what I already knew.”
His big-play ability just seemed so natural in the NFL. Reed was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. When you start breaking down his career, it’s remarkable.
He set an NFL record for the longest interception return for a touchdown with a 106-yard sprint in 2004 and topped it with a return of 107 yards in 2008. He scored 13 touchdowns, had 64 interceptions and holds the league record for total interception return yards with 1,590. He also had nine postseason interceptions, tying the NFL record shared by Charlie Waters, Bill Simpson and Ronnie Lott.
And here’s where it gets better: Reed blocked four punts in his career, returning an NFL-record three for touchdowns. He also forced 12 fumbles and recovered 14.
Reed became a game-breaking player, which fulfilled his childhood goal. If Reed couldn’t score, he wanted his teammates to do so, which is why he lateralled the ball so much, causing much aggravation for Ravens coaches Brian Billick and John Harbaugh.
“My philosophy was simple: I was trying to score when I got the football in my hands,” said Reed, who finished with 692 total tackles. “There was no question about that. Growing up in little league and high school, I was an offensive guy. When I caught an interception, I knew there weren’t too many defenders on offense. Now, as for me pitching the ball, early in my career we didn’t have offense [with the Ravens]. I was just like, ‘We have to score, man.’ So I thought we have to try and score every time we got the ball.’”
According to Reed, his game was part instincts and part film study.
“I guess you could go 50/50,” Reed said. “We had a great staff in college [at Miami], so once I got to the league, I was seeing stuff that had already been done. So I was just being enhanced playing the game with guys like Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata and Chris McAlister. With that type of power, that only helped me.”
Reed was known to gamble and bait opposing quarterbacks and receivers into traps. He had his list of top opponents, which included quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Carson Palmer, Russell Wilson and Donovan McNabb, receivers Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison and Chad Ochocinco, tight end Dallas Clark and the receivers of the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.
As he looked back last week, Reed remembered going through certain stages in his career, which he attributed to growing pains. At times he was irritable, grumpy and didn’t mind getting testy with the media or the coaching staff. He became an enigma.
But along the way, he served as a role model for young players.
“Watching him practice was one thing, but watching him actually turn it on in the games was kind of surprising, just how fast he moved in games,” Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “Practice was a little different for him, but in the games, that dude could really ball. I was really impressed at how fast he played.”
“Ed was Ed. He was a great football play, a smart dude, a better human. He was very instrumental early in my career, teaching me small things and how to become a professional.”
Despite the success and the millions of dollars that he made, Reed remained active in the community. He didn’t like hanging around phony people and always had the game of football in perspective. Now, he is just a few hours away from singing Eddie Money’s “Two Tickets to Paradise” at his induction into the Hall of Fame.
“I’m a laid-back guy. I don’t like bull crap, don’t have time for it,” Reed said. “I was just trying to be my best for our teams to win. That’s all it was about for me. It was about having fun and doing it together. It’s a child’s game. Nothing more than that.
"I want the fans to remember how much I loved to play the game and I tried to do my best and play the game the way it should be played.”
They all got the message.