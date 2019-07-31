As Ravens great Ed Reed soaks in Hall of Fame induction, he remembers the childhood games that molded him

“My philosophy was simple: I was trying to score when I got the football in my hands,” said Reed, who finished with 692 total tackles. “There was no question about that. Growing up in little league and high school, I was an offensive guy. When I caught an interception, I knew there weren’t too many defenders on offense. Now, as for me pitching the ball, early in my career we didn’t have offense [with the Ravens]. I was just like, ‘We have to score, man.’ So I thought we have to try and score every time we got the ball.’”