Ravens have plenty of room for improvement on defense. Can they pull it off again? | COMMENTARY

“You have people who … like when we took over after 2017, when we were in the middle of the pack of defense, you read about, ‘You need this. You need that. You need this. You need that,’ ” Martindale said. “We basically took the same group and they were number one in 2018. Then the following year, ‘You need this. You need that. You need this,’ and we ended up [ranked] fourth.”