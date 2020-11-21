Mike Preston: Ravens defensive line has to come up big against the Titans | COMMENTARY

“It was a different style game for him. It was his first time [playing] really old-school football in the National Football League than he’s seen so far this year,” said Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale of Queen’s performance against the Patriots. “He’ll make the adjustments. He’ll get his eyes right. He’ll do all those little things that are going to help him. I told him, ‘Hey, you either win or you learn in this league.’ Obviously, Sunday, he did a lot of learning.