Kansas City is on a mission. The Chiefs have this “Unfinished Business” theme going after losing to the Patriots in the AFC championship game last season. They also have Mahomes, who is an upscale Lamar Jackson. Jackson might win the league’s Most Valuable Player Award this season, but if Mahomes hadn’t suffered a dislocated kneecap that forced him to miss two games, he might have run away with the honor for a second straight year.