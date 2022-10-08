Mike Preston: Ravens need to improve quickly to keep up in AFC North | COMMENTARY

As the Ravens approach Week 5, they are in the same situation as several NFL teams, particularly those in the AFC North.

Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore are 2-2, while Pittsburgh is at the bottom at 1-3. But when you take a closer look, the Bengals and Browns have shown steady improvement while the Ravens have remained status quo.

That’s not to say the Ravens can’t get better, particularly on defense, but it’s safe to conclude that this team wouldn’t have won a single game without quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That’s alarming.

You can easily recognize the strengths and improvements of Cincinnati and Cleveland since Week 1, but the Ravens have made only modest gains in the running and passing games.

That’s one of the reasons Sunday night’s game against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium is so critical.

“They’re really starting to get it rolling,” defensive end Calais Campbell said of Cincinnati. “They are coming off of such a big year last year [going to the Super Bowl]. They started a little slow, and they’ve really started getting it going the last couple of weeks. You see talent all over the place; they’re stacked everywhere — offense, defense, special teams.

“They have probably the best receiving corps in the league, a quarterback who can make every throw, the running game — Joe Mixon is one of the best running backs in the game. So, it’s a tough challenge. It’s exciting because it’s big games like this that get the best out of you. So, [I’m] looking forward to it.”

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is introduced to the crowd before a game against the Bengals on Oct. 24, 2021. (Nick Wass/AP)

There would be more intrigue if the Ravens weren’t allowing 315.3 passing yards per game. Baltimore has only eight sacks, so it’s unlikely it will get pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow, who has a star-studded receiving cast in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Cincinnati struggled protecting Burrow at the beginning of the season after bolstering the offensive line with free agents such as guard Alex Cappa (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), tackle La’el Collins (Dallas Cowboys) and center Ted Karras (New England Patriots), but those missed blocks and assignments lasted only two games. If the Ravens can contain Mixon, they might be able to get pressure on Burrow.

The Bengals have the league’s No. 11 ranked defense, allowing 327.5 yards per game. Defensive ends Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson pace the NFL’s fourth-best run defense, which allows only 85.8 yards per game.

The other team in Ohio has had similar success. The Browns have made progress despite playing without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for 11 games without pay after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Cleveland has perhaps the top running back tandem in the league in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and is ranked No. 4 in the NFL in total offense alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. Even without Watson, wide receiver Amari Cooper has produced two games with 100 or more yards, which has eased some of the pressure on streaky backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Defensively, the Browns are sound and still have a solid front led by end Myles Garrett and outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but they have allowed a lot of yards and big plays in the fourth quarter.

Does that sound familiar?

It could be worse. You could be a Steelers fan. In Pittsburgh, playing great defense was a tradition, but it’s not anymore. The Steelers are allowing 383 yards per game, 24th in the league, meaning the once feared “Steel Curtain” has become nearly invisible.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line has improved, but the unit is still inconsistent, unproductive and lacks explosiveness, which is why the offense is ranked 30th in total yards. At least coach Mike Tomlin might have found his quarterback of the future after inserting rookie first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett for veteran Mitch Trubisky in last week’s loss to the New York Jets.

Every team in the AFC North has its weaknesses, but there is significant growth and potential with Cleveland and Cincinnati. With the Ravens, it’s still wait-and-see. The opponent that outscored Baltimore 82-38 last season is in town Sunday night.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey remembers.

“Man, I could write a book about it; it’s tough,” Humphrey said while trying to explain how to cover the Bengals receivers. “They all have wide receiver ‘one’ caliber guys. I remember three years ago, going into the week it was like, ‘If you can stop Tyler Boyd, you can be OK.’ Then, [Tee] Higgins comes, it’s like, ‘If you can stop Tyler Boyd and Higgins, you can get the job done.’ Then, they get [Ja’Marr] Chase, and it’s like, ‘Oh, he’ll be a little rusty, he’s a rookie guy.’ Then it’s like, ‘Crap, this dude is looking like an All Pro.’

“So, it’s really tough. I think they all bring a different dynamic to the game. I think Boyd is the guy they want to get the ball to on third down a lot, Chase is their kind of deep-threat speed, really strong [yards after catch] guy. Higgins is just, he’s kind of a mixture of kind of both, I think. All big-body guys, so they all just bring so much to the table, and really can kind of do it all. It just depends on how they want to use them, and it’s a really tough matchup. Everyone will really have to be on point.”