Bengals receivers A.J. Green and Auden Tate vs. Ravens CBs Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters: Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley will be making his first NFL start, but Cincinnati still has quality receivers in Green and Tate. Green has not played this season because of an ankle injury and did not practice Wednesday, but has played well against the Ravens in the past. Tate had five catches for 91 yards against the Ravens when the teams met earlier in the season. All three of the Ravens cornerbacks can play press coverage and all three have good size. Both Smith and Humphrey can play in the slot, so they’ll have no problem playing Green all over the field if one corner has him full-time.