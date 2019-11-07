Key matchup
Bengals receivers A.J. Green and Auden Tate vs. Ravens CBs Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters: Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley will be making his first NFL start, but Cincinnati still has quality receivers in Green and Tate. Green has not played this season because of an ankle injury and did not practice Wednesday, but has played well against the Ravens in the past. Tate had five catches for 91 yards against the Ravens when the teams met earlier in the season. All three of the Ravens cornerbacks can play press coverage and all three have good size. Both Smith and Humphrey can play in the slot, so they’ll have no problem playing Green all over the field if one corner has him full-time.
What’s at stake
The Bengals are 0-8 and the only winless team in the NFL. Nobody wants to be the first team to lose to Cincinnati, especially after the Ravens had one of the biggest wins in franchise history Sunday night against the New England Patriots. The Ravens want to stack wins. They are riding a four-game winning streak and want to gain as much leverage as possible for a playoff berth and perhaps home-field advantage. The playoffs are still two months away and not the immediate focus, but always in the picture.
What’s on the radar
Coach John Harbaugh doesn’t want to look too far ahead, but after the Bengals, the Houston Texans come to town. A Lamar Jackson vs. Deshaun Watson matchup at quarterback is certainly more interesting and entertaining than Jackson vs. Finley. The Bengals are going nowhere and Houston leads the AFC South with a 6-3 record. Bring on the Texans with Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. As for the Ravens’ game Sunday, it might be a good day to rake leaves. It promises to be more entertaining.