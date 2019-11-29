49ers run offense versus Ravens run defense: San Francisco is second in the league in rushing behind the Ravens, averaging 145.6 yards. The 49ers rely mostly on speed, misdirection and counters, but they can power up with tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey. The 49ers also have a strong and versatile fullback in former Raven Kyle Juszczyk, who also doubles as a tight end and H-back. Halfback Matt Breida is the speed performer and has rushed for 542 yards on 109 carries this season, and Tevin Coleman has 448 yards on 115 attempts. The Ravens are third in rushing defense allowing only 87.7 yards, and the key has been nose guard Brandon Williams. Fellow tackle Michael Pierce was also having a strong season but an ankle injury has forced him to miss the last two games. Newly signed free agent Domata Peko Sr. has done well as Pierce’s replacement. The Ravens do a good job of keeping offensive linemen off inside linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor, especially on first-down situations. Because the Ravens usually have led in most games, they don’t stay in base defense long but that might change against a quality team like San Francisco. The 49ers won’t abandon the run easily and the Ravens inside linebackers are known more for speed than power.