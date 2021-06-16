Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on Lamar Jackson, Odafe Oweh and the first day of minicamp | COMMENTARY

At 6 feet 5 and 251 pounds, the second of the Ravens’ two 2021 first-round draft picks can fly, and he appears to have that extra gear into warp speed. Because of his lack of technical skills, it will be interesting to see whether the Ravens use him as a gunner on the outside in punt coverage as they once did with former linebacker Adalius Thomas, who was 6-2 and 270 pounds.