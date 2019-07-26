Mike Preston observations: Hard to believe pros come unprepared for Ravens camp

“[I am] very impressed with the progress Michael Pierce has made,” said Harbaugh. “He has lost a lot of weight. It’s all been good weight loss. He’s maintained his muscle mass. He’s lost the bad weight, the fat weight. He still has a ways to go, but he passed the conditioning test. That’s quite an accomplishment, especially for a big man like that. I’m impressed with what he’s done, and I’m very confident he will get the job done.”