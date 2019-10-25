“Mike should have been in a long time ago,” said former Colts and Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks, a teammate of Curtis who was inducted into the Hall in 1990. “He was a great middle linebacker who had it all; the speed, size and intelligence. He wasn’t that big, but he knew how to beat people. If there is anyone who should be in there, it should be him. There is no rhyme or reason why he shouldn’t. In fact, he should have been there before me.”