Mike Preston: Maryland men’s lacrosse settles No. 1 debate with dominant 23-12 win over No. 2 Virginia | COMMENTARY

WASHINGTON — There can no longer be any debate.

There have been several discussions as to which men’s lacrosse team, Maryland or Virginia, was No. 1 near the midway mark of the regular season, but the case was closed Saturday as the top-ranked Terps easily beat No. 2 Virginia, 23-12, before an announced crowd of 10,080 at Audi Field.

The Terps put away the defending national champions with three straight goals during a four-minute span in the fourth quarter to take an 18-11 lead with 7:40 remaining. Cavaliers attackman Patrick McIntosh broke Maryland’s scoring spurt with a goal with 6:48 remaining, but the Terps scored two goals in the following two minutes to put the game out of reach and force Virginia coach Lars Tiffany to replace goalie Matthew Nunes with David Roselle.

According to various polls, Virginia and Maryland shared the top position throughout this regular season, and for good reason. The Cavaliers are the defending national champions after beating the Terps, 17-16, in the NCAA final last May on a last-second save by goalie Alex Rode.

Both teams entered Saturday’s game 6-0. Virginia had beaten No. 18 Johns Hopkins and No. 10 North Carolina, and Maryland had defeated No. 20 Loyola, No. 3 Princeton and No. 16 Notre Dame. The Terps came into the game leading the nation in scoring with an average of 17.5 goals per game, and Virginia was second at 17.3. Maryland now leads the all-time series 48-46, but the teams hadn’t played in the regular season since Maryland left the Atlantic Coast Conference for the Big Ten in 2014.

So, it was time for a showdown. But the Cavaliers were showed up.

“I was worried about today,” Maryland coach John Tillman said. “I was worried about us being too fired up where on a ground ball we would go for the man and not the ball. They knew they had to be disciplined today. I was not going to BS them; they know who they lost to last year. They knew they were playing the two-time defending champions.”

“You got to get excited about that, that’s why a lot of these guys came here was to play in this kind of games,” he added. “I like what Lars Tiffany said earlier in the week. ‘This game is a measuring stick, it lets us know where we are right now.’”

Virginia played well for 52 minutes, but only dominated play in the third quarter. Other than that, it was Maryland that controlled the pace of the game. Virginia has the best offense in the college game led by attackmen Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger, who each scored three goals and added two assists.

But Maryland played better as an overall team. Attackman Keegan Khan had four goals, while fellow attackmen Logan Wisnauskas and Owen Murphy and midfielder Jonathan Donville each had three. The scoring was so lopsided that the Terps had three long-pole defenders score, including a field-length, empty-net shot from Matt Rahill with 9:27 left in the game.

Maryland also dominated faceoffs, winning 25 of 39 while Luke Wierman won 24 of 36. That’s the best way to keep Virginia’s offense off the field, as Maryland outshot Virginia 53-34, including 15-6 in the fourth quarter. Maryland was also successful on 22 of 23 clearing attempts against a team that has one of the most feared rides in the game. The Terps had only 13 turnovers compared with 17 for the Cavaliers.

Maryland had a 5-2 lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter thanks to two goals from Khan, but Moore scored with 6.5 seconds left as the Cavaliers pulled within two. The Terps outshot Virginia 14-12 in the quarter, but the key was Maryland winning 7 of 9 faceoffs.

Maryland couldn’t gain more than a three-goal lead for the first four minutes of the second quarter until Wisnauskas beat a double team for a long range goal to make it 8-4. Then defenseman Brett Makar finished a fastbreak with a 15-yard bouncer that put Maryland ahead, 10-5, with 6:03 remaining. Murphy caught a break when his shot ricocheted off of Nunes and went in for a goal with 4:25 left in the half.

Wisnauskas scored with 1:44 remaining as Maryland went into halftime with a 12-6 lead. The Terps outshot the Cavaliers 26-18 in the first two quarters and only lost 7 of 20 faceoffs. Virginia is known for its 10-man ride, but Maryland succeeded on 11 of 12 clears.

