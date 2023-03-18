Mike Preston: Determined No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse takes down No. 1 Virginia, 14-13, in overtime | COMMENTARY

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Junior attackman Daniel Kelly scored on a midrange shot off an assist from freshman attackman Braden Erksa with 2:19 remaining in overtime to lift No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse to a 14-13 win Saturday over No. 1 and previously unbeaten Virginia.

Kelly’s goal touched off a wild celebration among the Terps (5-2) and left the partisan Virginia crowd of nearly 5,800 stunned in what has become one of the best series in college lacrosse — a series Maryland now leads, 50-46, after three straight wins.

Just seconds before Kelly’s goal, the Cavaliers appeared to be on the verge of winning as they took three straight shots at Maryland freshman goalie Brian Ruppel, who came up with three great saves and finished with 14 for the game.

Afterward, Maryland coach John Tillman gave Ruppel a game ball, but it was Kelly who grabbed the most immediate attention. The Terps squandered an opportunity to score on their first possession in overtime, but there wasn’t going to be a second.

“We had this opportunity a couple of weeks ago,” Kelly said, alluding to the Terps’ 13-12 triple overtime loss to No. 2 Notre Dame on March 4. “You dream about playing in this game, Maryland against Virginia, since you were 7 years old. The first possession in overtime, we drew it up.

“The second time out, we just said, ‘Let’s go out and do our thing.’ [Erksa] hit me on a great pass and it worked out. It could have been anybody.”

Not true. That shot wasn’t luck, but skill, and so was Ruppel’s performance Saturday. Virginia midfielders Ricky Miezan and Thomas McConvey each got one-on-one looks close to the goal and were denied. Ruppel said he can only remember stopping Miezan.

“I don’t really know what happened, I blacked out in the middle,” said Ruppel, a former Catonsville High star who took over after starter Logan McNaney suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a Feb. 11 loss to Loyola Maryland. “I saw it going to the back of the net, threw my whole body at it and got a piece of it as it was going to the back of the net. It might have hit me in the head or something.”

It was that type of a game. Maryland jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and the Cavaliers (6-1) scored five straight goals in the second. Maryland went on another run in the third but Virginia got back into the game with some late heroics in regulation as attackman Connor Shellenberger scored with 1:56 remaining and McConvey scored 46 seconds later to send the game into overtime.

Tillman, though, was elated about the way his team battled back to get into the game as Virginia led, 6-4, at the half.

Junior midfielder Jack Koras (Loyola Blakefield) led Maryland with four goals while Kelly (Calvert Hall) and Erksa each had two. McConvey had four to pace the Cavaliers while Payton Cormier finished with three.

“The big thing at halftime, we started the game, took care of the ball, and moved it around, but then we got antsy and sloppy,” Tillman said. “Then we started shortening our possessions. We talked about getting back into the flow, getting back into our spacing and sharing the ball. We wanted to change the field a little bit more.”

Maryland's Eric Spanos, center, celebrates scoring during the season opener Feb. 4 against Richmond at SECU Stadium. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The game was close on paper, too. Maryland had 49 shots, while Virginia took 46. Both teams totaled 38 ground balls and each won 15 of 30 faceoffs. Virginia, though, had 16 turnovers compared to 10 for Maryland and wasted some great opportunities in the first quarter.

Maryland scored the first three goals of the game and held that advantage for most of the first quarter. Kelly scored two minutes into the game on a long shot, and fellow attackman Daniel Maltz made it 2-0 with 11:43 left in the period.

After redshirt senior attackman Jack Brennan made it 3-0 with 9:12 left, McConvey, on an assist from Cormier, finally scored for the Cavaliers at the 7:08 mark.

Virginia went on a tear in the second quarter, scoring five straight goals in the first 10 minutes. The Cavaliers attacked Maryland’s short-stick middies and got consecutive goals from Cormier and attackman Griffin Schutz to take a 4-3 lead with 8:27 left in the quarter.

Maryland felt the pressure at midfield, and then Virginia went down low with easy feeds to Miezan and McConvey for layups with 5:43 left before the break.

The Terps broke the Cavaliers’ scoring streak on a shot from sophomore attackman Eric Spanos with 2:41 to go as Virginia went into halftime with a 6-4 lead.

