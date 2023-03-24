Mike Preston: Freshman goalie Brian Ruppel’s biggest save has been the Maryland men’s lacrosse season | COMMENTARY

COLLEGE PARK — Maybe the brilliant three-save sequence by Maryland men’s lacrosse freshman Brian Ruppel in the overtime win against then-No. 1 Virginia last Saturday would be viewed differently if it happened to another goalie.

But Ruppel plays for Maryland, where excellent goalie play is the norm. The Terps have produced great goalies such as Niko Amato, Kyle Bernlohr, Brian Dougherty, Brian Phipps and Jimmy Beardmore, and the list goes on.

Advertisement

And now there is Ruppel.

He’s just a freshman, but 3-1 as a starter for the No. 2 Terps (5-2) after replacing senior Logan McNaney, who suffered a torn ACL in a 12-7 loss to Loyola Maryland on Feb. 11.

Advertisement

It’s Ruppel’s three-save effort against Virginia, however, that has lacrosse fans buzzing. Cavaliers midfielder Evan Zinn fired the first shot from about 12 yards, which Ruppel blocked, and midfielder Thomas McConvey retrieved the rebound only to get stuffed, too.

Zinn then got the carom in an exchange that lasted mere seconds, but Ruppel rejected him again, this time from point-blank range. The 6-foot, 170-pound freshman seemed to be having an out-of-body experience like Neo in the “The Matrix,” but for a Maryland goalie, it was just another day at the office.

“I think it starts with our team culture,” Ruppel said. “We want to be the best everyday. Everyone on our team strives to be the best. Everyone on the field, not just the goalie position. We have a lot of talent on this team and there’s been a lot of talent here at Maryland forever, so buying into the mentality and buying into the culture here is something pretty special.”

To some, Maryland freshman goalie Brian Ruppel’s success is surprising, but not if you saw him play at Catonsville last season, columnist Mike Preston writes. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

But let’s put it in perspective. If Ruppel doesn’t make those saves, Maryland loses that game, 14-13, in overtime. It would have been the Terps’ second overtime defeat in three weeks after losing, 13-12, against then-No. 2 Notre Dame on March 4.

It’s easier to build team chemistry and morale when you win. Those overtime losses can eat at the soul of a team, especially Maryland, which went 18-0 and won the national championship last season.

“It was a quick change of possession there,” coach John Tillman said. “We were questioning, ‘Are we getting the ball or are they getting the ball?’ They just picked it up and had a 4-on-3 [fast break]. We put ourselves in a real bad spot, and Brian bailed us out.”

To some, Ruppel’s success is surprising, but not if you saw him play at Catonsville last season. He has great reflexes and superb instincts. In a game against Westminster, he stopped four shots alone with his foot.

He likes to come out of the crease and has surprising speed, which Virginia found out last week against its vaunted 10-man ride. That scheme causes a lot of problems, but the freshman never flinched.

Advertisement

Ruppel almost scored an empty-net goal from outside of his own restraining box.

“They [Virginia] rode us differently, they wanted to see how Brian would would handle some of those things in certain situations,” Tillman said. “I thought he handled it pretty darn well. I think there are a couple [plays] he would like to have back, but I like to see that in a player.”

There isn’t much to complain about. Ruppel’s goals against average is 9.68 and he has a .570 save percentage, both top-15 marks in the country. McNaney’s initial replacement, Teddy Dolan, was solid in a 15-12 win against then-No. 16 Syracuse, but Ruppel’s stock kept rising.

McNaney has been one of Ruppel’s top supporters.

“He’s been awesome,” Ruppel said. “I can’t thank that guy enough. He’s always there talking to me, encouraging me through ups and downs. He’s the nicest guy in the world. He’s awesome for me. A great mentor.”

The best part is that Ruppel is just starting to settle in. He is becoming more comfortable with his defense after each game, and that’s bad news for Maryland’s opponents. The Terps face a tough No. 10 Penn State team (5-2) on Saturday, one that has diversified its offensive attack and has beaten three highly ranked teams.

Advertisement

But whenever Tillman has asked Ruppel to be ready, he has stepped up.

“I think it all starts with my defense,” Ruppel said. “Those guys tell me every game that they have my back and I know I have to have their back. We do a lot of preparation. Our scout team gives us a good look every week. I can’t thank those guys enough, helping me settle in and see a lot of shots at practice. I think those guys and my defense, I couldn’t do it without them for sure.”

And they certainly couldn’t do it without Ruppel.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 2 Maryland

Saturday, 5 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Advertisement

Radio: 105.7 FM