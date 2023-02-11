Mike Preston: Upset win over No. 2 Terps could signal rebirth for Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse | COMMENTARY

Loyola Maryland sophomore defender Joe Houlihan (2) jumps on the celebration pile after the Greyhounds' 12-7 win over Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Ridley Athletic Complex. (Larry French /Larry French)

Ever since John Tillman became Maryland men’s lacrosse coach in 2011, few teams have beaten the No. 2 Terps as soundly as Loyola Maryland did in a 12-7 win Saturday before an announced crowd of 3,104 at the Ridley Athletic Complex.

This wasn’t a blowout by any stretch, but the game was virtually out of reach when Loyola (1-0) got three straight goals from attackmen Matthew Minicus and Davis Lindsey and midfielder Evan James during a roughly three-minute stretch that put the Greyhounds ahead, 12-6, with 9:17 to go.

Advertisement

Nearly a year ago, Maryland crushed Loyola, 20-8, in College Park. But that lopsided loss wasn’t on the minds of the Greyhounds players who finished 8-8 last season and failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

Their minds were on a new team and a new season.

Advertisement

“What a difference a year makes,” said Loyola coach Charley Toomey, who was emotional after the game. “I asked them to grow up, fight for everything and we outworked a good team today. We got what we deserved. We know how good Maryland is. I can’t say enough about our effort and energy.”

The Greyhounds have grown up on defense with a starting unit of graduate students Cam Wyers, Matt Hughes and Alex Bean. Maryland outshot Loyola, 42-26, but most of those shots were way off the mark or tightly contested. The Greyhounds switched goalies throughout the first half of last season, but they have settled on junior Luke Staudt.

Staudt started only one game last season, but he was impressive Saturday, finishing with 19 saves. It marked the first time Maryland was held to less than 10 goals since 2019.

“You have to give their defense a lot of credit,” Tillman said. “We had heard [Staudt] had been doing well in the preseason, and he continued to play that way today.”

Loyola Maryland goalkeeper Luke Staudt makes a save in the second half of the Greyhounds' 12-7 win over Maryland at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Saturday. (Larry French /Larry French)

Maybe this could be a rebirth of sorts for Loyola, which has not advanced past the NCAA quarterfinals since 2016. Besides the seniors on defense, the Greyhounds started two freshmen on attack in Minicus and Henry Haberman, who both finished with two goals. The last one by Minicus, with 9:17 remaining, came on a long pass from Hughes along the right sideline. Minicus raced toward the goal and dove across the crease for the score.

Haberman has a sneaky game. His first goal came off a fake pass, a 15-footer past Maryland goalie Logan McNaney with seven seconds left in the second quarter that gave Loyola a 5-4 lead at the half.

The other came with 3:03 remaining in the third, another high shot from about the same distance.

“We know what type of leadership we have on defense and that this team is going to rely on us to take advantage of the opportunities we provide our offense,” Wyers said. “We asked some of the younger guys to grow up today, and they did.”

Advertisement

The score could have been more lopsided, but Maryland has the best faceoff specialist in the country in Luke Wierman, who won 18 of 22 draws. The Terps (1-1) seemed to be missing a gear offensively. Not only were they thrown off by Loyola’s superb defensive play, but they seldom were in sync. The Greyhounds scored seven goals on just 10 shots in the first half.

According to Tillman, Maryland lost half of its coaching staff this offseason, including offensive coordinator Bobby Benson, now the head coach at Providence. Four of its top five scorers from last year’s national championship team also left, including Tewaaraton Award winner Logan Wisnauskas.

Loyola Maryland attacker Henry Haberman celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game in the Greyhounds' 12-7 win over Maryland on Saturday at the Ridley Athletic Complex. (Larry French /Larry French)

McNaney also went out with what appeared to be a lower leg injury with 2:45 left in the game after scrambling for a loose ball. Minutes after the final whistle, Tillman said he had not discussed the injury yet with the team trainers.

“A lot has changed and we’re missing some pieces,” Tillman said. “But it’s early in the season and we’ll look at this the way we always do in terms of how we’re doing, how we’re playing and what we need to do to get better.

“Hats off to Loyola. I thought they were great today. They were coached better today, played better today and executed better. We hung in there but we couldn’t get over the hump.”

Maryland was led in scoring by junior attackman Daniel Kelly, who finished with four goals. Senior midfielder Kyle Long also had a goal and an assist for the Terps.

Advertisement

Syracuse at No. 2 Maryland

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Stream: BTN+

Johns Hopkins at Loyola Maryland

Saturday, noon

Stream: ESPN+