Mike Preston: Season-opening loss to No. 2 Terps a rude awakening for No. 8 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse | COMMENTARY

“Give Maryland a lot of credit — they certainly took it to us,” Toomey said. “My biggest concern is my locker room at this moment. We’ve got to learn from this. We knew we had a real physical battle on our hands today. I thought [the Terps] were excellent at the face-off X. I thought they got some great midfield play which really started their offense, and they seemed to find [fifth-year attackman Logan] Wisnauskas on the backside and he is a heck of a shooter.