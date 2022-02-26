Mike Preston: Best still not good enough for No. 19 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse in 13-12 loss to No. 5 Rutgers | COMMENTARY

The Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse team is still in search of a sliding defense, a starting goalie and a win.
Any win.
The No. 19 Greyhounds lost, 13-12, to No. 5 Rutgers (5-0) before an announced crowd of nearly 1,500 at Ridley Athletic Complex on Saturday. Even though Loyola is winless in its first three games, the Greyhounds turned in their best effort of the season. They didn’t resemble the team that got crushed, 20-8, in the season opener against then-No. 2 Maryland.
But until Loyola can find a consistent goalie, it will struggle against powerhouses such as Virginia, Maryland and Duke. On Saturday, the Greyhounds started sophomore Luke Staudt, who made five saves and allowed 12 goals before being replaced by senior Sam Shafer to start the fourth quarter. Shafer finished with six saves and surrendered one goal, but it was the third straight game Loyola tried a different starting goalie.
That’s not good.
“I don’t mind giving up goals, but the careless turnovers, missed communication ... and rule No. 1 defensively is not to get beat by a dodger,” Loyola coach Charley Toomey said. “I look down at the stat sheet and we’re giving up 13 [goals] and they got two assists. It’s hard to say you’re giving any goalie a chance when they’re shooting at the top of crease, coming down that alley and we’re just not sliding, making them become a passing team instead of a dodge-and-scoring team.”
Regardless, Loyola has to find a reliable starting goalie. By the end of the third quarter, the Scarlet Knights had found Staudt’s weakness as they kept shooting low consistently. Junior attackman Ross Scott led Rutgers with four goals while sophomore midfielder Shane Knobloch added three.
After Loyola took an 11-8 lead on an extra-man goal by junior midfielder Adam Poitras with 5:38 left in the third quarter, Knobloch shot low for a goal about a minute later. That was followed by another goal on a low shot from fellow midfielder Ronan Jacoby with 3:17 remaining.
Scott scored two goals in the final 1:12 to put Rutgers ahead, 12-11, at the end of the third quarter. He scored again 47 seconds into the fourth to provide a 13-11 lead that proved insurmountable.
“It’s one of the few times we have gotten down,” Scott said. “But we don’t really change our game plan. Regardless if we’re down or up, we’re still going to the net. We trust each other that we’re going to make a big play.”
Loyola’s offense seems to be reaching a similar point. The Greyhounds are more patient now and were able to find open cutters consistently at the top of crease. Poitras had four goals, while graduate student attackman Kevin Lindley added three. Graduate student attackman Aidan Olmstead had a team-high seven points on two goals and five assists.
Shafer, who came up with some good saves in the fourth quarter to keep Loyola in the game, is expected to be the starter when the Greyhounds host Towson on Wednesday night.
After the game, Toomey continued to warn his team about staying focused. The three teams Loyola has faced this season — Maryland, Johns Hopkins and Rutgers — all play in the Big Ten, a bigger, tougher conference than the Patriot League.
“I talked to our guys in the locker room and the last couple of weeks we’ve talked about being committed to the process, not focused on the result,” Toomey said. “I thought today was our best game. It just seems like one, two or three mistakes a game really bites us. We’re not that far away. We play these games because they expose some weaknesses. These games help us prepare for the Patriot League and these games might help in late May.”
The start of the game was delayed 75 minutes because Rutgers didn’t bring its games jerseys, which had to be driven down from New Jersey by state troopers.
Scott said he found out about the missing jerseys two hours before the game.
“In those first 20 minutes we thought they were messing with us, that we probably got some new jerseys, they were probably coming in with all these new Adidas jerseys and we were all going to freak out,” he said. “About 25 minutes in, we’re thinking maybe we don’t have jerseys to wear. But we still had a plan, we got a lot of energy out of it. It was kind of funny. What team comes out and they don’t have jerseys?”
The first quarter was evenly played. The Greyhounds outshot the Scarlet Knights, 10-8, and held a slight advantage in ground balls, 16-15, but the teams were tied at 4 at the end of the quarter. They exchanged two goals each in the first four minutes, but Loyola went ahead 4-2 with 7:25 remaining in the quarter on two straight goals from Poitras. Rutgers answered, scoring two goals to close the quarter.
Loyola appeared to take command midway through the second quarter when it scored three straight to go ahead 7-5 with 5:49 left in the half. Olmstead scored an unassisted goal with 9:29 left and Poitras scored an extra-man goal on an assist from Olmstead nearly two minutes later.
Lindley finished off a fast break after Rutgers was called for an offsides to put Loyola head 7-5, but Rutgers senior attackman Mitch Bartolo scored with 2:50 left to cut the Greyhounds’ lead to 7-6 at the half.
TOWSON@NO. 19 LOYOLA MARYLAND
Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Stream: ESPN+