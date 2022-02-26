Mike Preston: Best still not good enough for No. 19 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse in 13-12 loss to No. 5 Rutgers | COMMENTARY

“In those first 20 minutes we thought they were messing with us, that we probably got some new jerseys, they were probably coming in with all these new Adidas jerseys and we were all going to freak out,” he said. “About 25 minutes in, we’re thinking maybe we don’t have jerseys to wear. But we still had a plan, we got a lot of energy out of it. It was kind of funny. What team comes out and they don’t have jerseys?”