Mike Preston: Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse no match for Brendan Nichtern in 14-12 loss to No. 16 Army | COMMENTARY

Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse had contained one of the nation’s top attackmen for three quarters, holding Brendan Nichtern to one goal and one assist.

Then the 6-foot, 185-pound senior from Massapequa, New York, took control.

The reigning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year finished with three goals and four assists, most of those in the fourth quarter, as visiting No. 16 Army defeated Loyola, 14-12, on Saturday afternoon.

The Greyhounds (3-5, 2-1 Patriot League) dominated the pace for three quarters, but then the Black Knights (7-2, 3-1) outscored them 7-4 in the fourth, including four straight goals to open the quarter.

Attackman Reese Burke and midfielder Bobby Abshire also scored three goals each for the Black Knights. Midfielders Evan James and Seth Higgins and attackman Kevin Lindley each scored three for Loyola, but the story of this game was Nichtern.

He staged a terrific battle with Loyola senior defenseman Cam Wyers, but the Black Knights’ relentless pressure on offense wore Loyola down and Army did a good job of attacking with Nichtern from behind goal.

Nichtern’s four assists set an Army career record, breaking the mark of 139 set by Tim Perason. Nichtern now has 140.

“I have some incredible teammates who are active off the ball and the coaching staff has a lot of faith in me to let me dodge from X when we need it,” Nichtern said.

Army coach Joe Alberici deserves a lot of credit for Nichtern’s performance Saturday. The Black Knights were successful setting picks on Wyers and allowing Nichtern to get to the goal line extended area.

After Nichtern scored two straight goals within a two-minute span to push Army’s lead to 10-8 with 10:03 left in the game, attackman Paul Johnson scored 37 seconds later to increase the lead to 11-8.

From that point, Loyola had to pressure Army behind goal and the Greyhounds were too slow or too late sliding to help out.

“It was definitely something we worked on all week, something we do very well,” Alberici said of attacking from behind goal. “We have other guys who can do it, but when you put Brendan in the mix, it becomes difficult for teams to defend. They don’t know whether to make switches, or fight through it. In those times of indecision, he is able to fight through it or find the open guy.”

“In my opinion, he is one of the best players in country,” Alberici said of Nichtern. “What I do know is not one guy means more to his team than what he does to Army’s lacrosse family. It kind of manifested itself today and extends way beyond the lacrosse field.”

The loss ended a three-game winning streak by the Greyhounds, who were attempting to create some space in their push for first place in the Patriot League.

Army also got a strong effort from goalie Wyatt Schupler, who finished with 13 saves against 50 shots. Three of those were from point-blank range in the fourth quarter when Loyola was desperate but couldn’t convert.

“Give Army a lot of credit, a typical academy team, physical and well coached,” Loyola coach Charley Toomey said. “They took it to us in the fourth quarter. When you play as much defense as we did, it takes its toll.

“As I look at the stat sheet, the biggest problem I had was in the third quarter when we got an excellent effort at the face off X. We win like five of six and they win the stat sheet, 3-2. You give their goalie credit because he made some big saves, but we didn’t finish like we’ve done in the last couple of weeks.”

James scored Loyola’s first two goals of the game to provide the Greyhounds with a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. He scored unassisted on a man-down situation with 11:37 left in the first quarter, then nearly five minutes later on an assist from junior midfielder Adam Poitras. Nichtern scored with 4:11 left.

Loyola and Army traded the first four goals of the second quarter, but the Greyhounds scored two goals in less than a minute on shots from attackman Aidan Olmstead and James to push Loyola’s lead to 6-3 with 6:48 left in the quarter.

Abshire scored a man-down goal with 59 seconds remaining to pull the Black Knights within 6-4 at the half.

Army had a 22-21 advantage in shots at the half and both teams won six of 12 faceoffs. The Black Knights led 21-14 in groundballs, but that didn’t translate into many goals.

