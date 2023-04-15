Mike Preston: No. 7 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse stays in Big Ten hunt with 17-8 win over No. 18 Ohio State | COMMENTARY

Ohio State at Hopkins mens lacrosse. Hopkins players are congratulated by supporters after their 17-8 win. Left to right: Cody Ince, Tripp Didden Johnathan Peshko. April 15, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

No. 7 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse stayed in the hunt for the Big Ten regular-season title with a resounding 17-8 win over No. 18 Ohio State on Saturday before a crowd of nearly 2,000 at Homewood Field.

The Blue Jays (10-4, 3-1 Big Ten) outscored the Buckeyes, 7-0, in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Hopkins entered Saturday in a three-way tie for the conference lead with No. 4 Maryland (7-3, 2-1) and No. 5 Penn State (7-3, 2-1), which beat the Blue Jays, 12-11, in double overtime last week. Maryland visits No. 9 Rutgers on Sunday night, while Penn State plays at No. 15 Michigan.

The Blue Jays, who host the Terps next week, might be peaking at the right time — or at least are getting close.

“The first half of the game was sloppy, a lot of turnovers,” said Blue Jays attackman Garrett Degnon, who finished with four goals and an assist. “There was no pressure, just turnovers we forced on ourselves. We said at halftime that if we cleaned up our game, more goals would come.”

Midfielders Matt Collison and Russell Melendez each had three goals for Hopkins while attackman Jacob Angelus had three assists. Attackman Jack Myers had three goals to lead Ohio State (5-7, 1-3).

From left, Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse players Cody Ince, Tripp Didden and Johnathan Peshko celebrate after a win over Ohio State on Saturday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“That team we lost to last week [Penn State] was a really good team, the last play just didn’t go our way,” Degnon said. “Obviously, losing stinks, but we still had confidence in what we could do. I feel like we have been playing well for the last six or seven weeks, but we haven’t put together a full 60 minutes yet. We definitely played well today, but we can get better.”

According to Angelus, the Blue Jays don’t have a lot of stars, but the players are starting to get comfortable with third-year coach Peter Milliman’s system.

“We don’t have the most talented, the most skilled or highly recruited players, but we have a great coaching staff and a great system,” Angelus said. “It took a couple of years to perfect it, but we kind of found it this year. Everyone is involved, everyone has different roles. We have guys who can shoot, guys who can dodge. We have defensive guys and guys who can face off. Everybody contributes and the best is still in front of us.”

Hopkins had a 10-7 lead at the half but turned the game into a rout in the third quarter. The Blue Jays got three goals from Degnon in the period as he earned his 17th career hat trick.

The Buckeyes only took three shots in the third quarter and didn’t take their first one until there was 5:13 left. Hopkins scored nearly every way possible, from settled situations to fast breaks. The Blue Jays also won 7 of 8 faceoffs in the quarter, and Ohio State committed six turnovers.

The game was delayed several times because of inclement weather, but that didn’t help the Buckeyes end their scoring drought. Myers scored Ohio State’s first goal of the second half with 6:28 left in the game, marking the 20th time the Blue Jays have held a team scoreless for 10 minutes or longer this season.

Johns Hopkins' Jakson Raposo drives toward the net during the second quarter Saturday against Ohio State. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Ohio State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game on goals from Myers and midfielder Blake Eiland, but the Blue Jays scored the next three over a two-minute span to take the lead. Angelus scored on a feed out front from midfielder Brendan Grimes, and midfielder Casey McDermott scored on a low bouncer with 5:58 left in the first quarter. Midfielder Jack Hawley scored off a fast break with 5:48 remaining.

Buckeyes attackman Ed Shean scored with 4:32 left in the first quarter to the tie the game at 3, but Melendez put Hopkins back in front with 25 seconds to go.

It was the Blue Jays who got off to a strong start in the second quarter as Collison and Degnon scored to push Hopkins’ lead to 6-3 with 12:31 left before the break.

Ohio State got a goal from Shean with 11:53 to go in the second quarter, but goals from attackman Dylan Bauer and Grimes put the Blue Jays ahead 8-4 with 9:23 remaining.

The Buckeyes kept fighting back with a goal from midfielder Kyle Borda and a man-down goal from Myers to cut the lead to 8-6 with 6:49 to go, but the Blue Jays outscored the Buckeyes, 2-1, in the remaining time to take a 10-7 lead into the half. Melendez closed out the scoring with 13.3 seconds left.

Hopkins outshot Ohio State, 23-15, in the first two quarters and controlled 13 of 19 faceoffs. The Buckeyes had seven turnovers compared to five for Hopkins in the first half.

Regular-season finale

No. 4 Maryland at No. 7 Johns Hopkins

Saturday, 6 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM