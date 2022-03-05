Mike Preston: Strong start could be turning point for up-and-coming Jacksonville men’s lacrosse | COMMENTARY

When John Galloway became Jacksonville University’s men’s lacrosse coach in 2016, he sold his recruits on becoming part of a “big splash” and starting a legacy.
The Dolphins are now part of something special.
For the first time since the school began playing lacrosse in 2010, Jacksonville (5-1) is ranked No. 8 in both the USA Lacrosse and Inside Lacrosse polls and No. 11 in the USILA Coaches Poll. They have beaten No. 2 Duke and No. 14 Denver, with their only loss coming against No. 16 Johns Hopkins, 11-8, in the season opener.
On Sunday, the Dolphins will host highly regarded Utah (2-1).
“I think my guys trust me and I trust them,” said Galloway, the program’s third head coach. “And we know this can fall apart if we don’t take care of business Sunday night.”
“But you had to find guys who wanted to do something for the first time,” added Galloway, a 2011 Syracuse graduate who was an All-American goalie and national champion with the Orange. “When I first got to Syracuse, they had already won championships. When I left Syracuse, they were still winning championships. We wanted players here who wanted to make a dramatic impact. This current team is the first team to be a top-20 team, then a top-10. Hopefully, we build on that.”
Maybe this is the turning point for Jacksonville. A lot of blue-chip recruits, especially from the north, want to leave the cold and travel south, which is part of the reason schools like North Carolina, Virginia and even Maryland have remained powerhouses.
Jacksonville could do something similar in Florida, much like Bill Tierney did in Denver when he became the Pioneers’ head coach in 2009. Denver will always trail the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference schools as far as big-time stadiums and facilities, but the Pioneers, who won the NCAA Division I title in 2015, are always a force.
Galloway has similar ideas for Jacksonville.
“Jacksonville is a place that is very different to Denver, but similar in traits as far as attractiveness, job opportunities, administrative support and the obvious geographical location,” Galloway said. “I saw this as the Denver of the south, a small school outside the hotbed areas of lacrosse that could attract people to the location.”
The Dolphins don’t have a lot of the prototypes — the 6-foot-3, 190-pound attackmen or 215-pound defensemen. They have 5-8 and 5-9 midfielders like graduate students Jack Dolan and Jeremy Winston. Dolan has scored six goals and collected eight assists while Winston, who runs the offense, has six goals.
The roster includes players from 19 states and two provinces outside of what is considered the hotbed areas of Baltimore and upstate New York. The Dolphins have five Black players on their roster, with two playing prominent roles in Winston and redshirt junior long-stick midfielder Jordan Young, who might be the best defenseman in the Southern Conference.
Native American Bo BowHunter is a 6-2, junior starting attackman who has four goals and one assist this season.
“This campus provides and sponsors a welcoming and diverse community,” Galloway said. “The diversity adds to the value of our program and our locker room.
“It wasn’t hard to see lacrosse in Florida. But there was this common misconception that small schools like ours don’t support athletics. But our administration has doubled down the on the facilities, the operations budgets and the ability to provide amenities you often only see in the Power Five conferences.”
Before Galloway, the Dolphins men’s and women’s lacrosse teams shared a playing field. With the coach’s help in fundraising and design, the Dolphins constructed a $1.875 million, 8,600-square-foot facility in 2019 that includes film, conference and game rooms as well as nutritional and training centers. It’s the first Division I lacrosse-only facility in the nation.
Like most head coaches, Galloway was apprehensive in becoming the Dolphins’ coach, especially after finishing 3-11 in his first season.
“As a first-time head coach, you doubt if you can do it and at this place, those were A and B,” Galloway said. “In Year One, we weren’t winning very much and there didn’t seem to be a lot of light at the end of the tunnel. But this was the type of administration that was going to let me fall but let me learn from it. Then you see the momentum grow with some of the resources and you see successful teams, like the women’s’ program, and that gave me confidence.”
“It was the administration’s vision more than anything in terms of facilities, scholarships and the ability to recruit,” Galloway added. “They were willing to provide me with a special opportunity to build and do something never done before.”
Jacksonville officials had to be impressed with Galloway’s background, first as a player and then as an assistant at Providence and Duke, where he learned under Blue Devils coach John Danowski. Galloway learned the most from Danowski as far as dealing with compliance issues, scholarships, recruiting and most importantly, the psychology of players.
The Dolphins play hard for Galloway, led by defensemen like Maryland graduate transfer Colin Hinton and Dixon Smith and attackman Max Waldbaum (22 goals, eight assists). Maryland natives such as redshirt junior attackman Brendan McKenna (River Hill), redshirt junior midfielder Troy Hettinger (Marriotts Ridge) and sophomore midfielder Tucker Denault (Spalding) have also contributed this season.
“Coaching isn’t just about lacrosse, it’s also how much you communicate with players,” Galloway said. “The other part, the coaching, can be stressful, but I learned through Coach Danowski that you approach each day with passion and more joy than stress, which is the old school way.
“Sometimes the passion can put you over the top. I’m an edgy guy and wasn’t happy how we finished the game against Air Force. I took the joy of victory from our guys because I was so focused on all the things we did poorly. I apologized to them. For our guys, winning is new, and I got to find a way to let them enjoy it, so they can get addicted to it.”
A lot of teams wish they had that problem. But it’s something the Dolphins have earned.