Mike Preston: Strong start could be turning point for up-and-coming Jacksonville men’s lacrosse | COMMENTARY

“As a first-time head coach, you doubt if you can do it and at this place, those were A and B,” Galloway said. “In Year One, we weren’t winning very much and there didn’t seem to be a lot of light at the end of the tunnel. But this was the type of administration that was going to let me fall but let me learn from it. Then you see the momentum grow with some of the resources and you see successful teams, like the women’s’ program, and that gave me confidence.”