Mike Preston: Will there ever be another dominant NFL defense like the 2000 Ravens? Don’t count on it. | COMMENTARY

“The tackling, it’s a different game now,” said Lewis. “First of all, it is not being done on the fundamental level. You see in high school where all summer all they do is play in 7-on-7 leagues. They don’t teach tackling there. Colleges have just become almost a pass-through where they don’t feel they have the time to teach it. So, you’re having a lot of guys who don’t know how to wrap up and perform the proper technique. Money has gotten so big that these guys are afraid of getting hurt, these [defensive back’s] don’t want to tackle and nothing hurts more than when a defensive back doesn’t tackle.”