Mike Preston: Georgetown men’s lacrosse has the potential to be a serious title contender | COMMENTARY

The NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse picture is starting to come into focus, and a Final Four with No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Virginia seems almost certain.

What about No. 3 Maryland?

The Terps (8-3, 3-1 Big Ten) are good, but they lost too much talent from last year’s undefeated national championship team to be serious contenders again, even though John Tillman is an excellent coach.

The dark horse pick to be the fourth team is No. 9 Georgetown. After losing their first three games, the Hoyas (8-3, 3-0 Big East) have won eight straight, including a 23-7 demolition of cross-state rival Loyola Maryland on Tuesday night.

It’s one thing to beat a lowly Division I team, but it’s another to tear apart a well-coached and respected team such as Loyola. It’s a sign that not only have the Hoyas returned from what seemed to be the abyss at the beginning of the season, but they are finally ready to meet those lofty preseason expectations.

“Sometimes, those expectations are made out of respect for the program, but each year is different and every team has their own identity,” said Georgetown coach Kevin Warne, whose team has won four straight Big East championships. “I think the biggest thing with our team this year has been we needed time.

“Sometimes perception or what we were supposed to do or whatever it may be, this group needed to figure out how this group was going to play — not to anybody’s expectations, just their own. I think the timepiece has really helped us jell and figure some things out.”

When you look at Virginia (8-3), Notre Dame (8-1) and Duke (11-2), it’s a good mix. Virginia has the most athletic talent and play at a pace few teams can match. The Fighting Irish specialize in half-field sets and being physical. Coach Kevin Corrigan is going to win a national title someday.

The Blue Devils have beaten Virginia in 17 straight regular-season matchups, but their major weakness is in goal, which might eventually cost them. The Hoyas don’t have a major weakness, at least one that has been exposed in the past two months.

Georgetown's TJ Haley is defended by Loyola Maryland's Matt Hughes during a game at Ridley Athletic Complex on April 29, 2021. Haley has helped the Hoyas win eight straight after losing their first three games of the season. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

It took Georgetown time to rebuild after losing standout players such as short-stick midfielder Zach Geddes, goalie Owen McElroy and defensemen Alex Mazzone and Gibson Smith from last year’s team, which entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed but was upset by Delaware, 10-9, in the first round. The Hoyas have tinkered with the offense, moving midfielders Jacob Kelly (14 goals, 15 assists) and TJ Haley (16 assists) to attack, and they finally decided to stick with goalie Danny Hincks (.520 save percentage).

They also have a new offensive coordinator in John Hogan.

“These guys have done a great job in terms of the time and the progress and what we’ve asked of them,” said Hogan, who previously spent time at Richmond and Penn State. “Can we just progress every single day? Still to this day, you’re seeing it. We’re still progressing and getting better [with] the ability of them to be flexible and buy into guys playing different roles. I think they’ve done a really good job of really embracing that within the offense.

“They’re buying into the pieces, and I’m sure they’re getting used to me and my personality during this time as well. We made some adjustments positionally, and I think guys were patient with that. We still have a long way to go, but it’s really starting to pay off.”

In its three losses, Georgetown allowed 37 goals and scored 27. In their past six victories, the Hoyas have scored 103 goals and allowed 63. The shifting of Kelly and Haley has helped, but the consistency on attack with Tucker Dordevic (38 goals, 6 assists) and Brian Minicus (20 goals, 14 assists) has paid off, too.

“I think we’ve done a good job over the last couple weeks of just trusting the script that they have laid out for us and that we as players have been working to develop,” defenseman Will Bowen said. “We knew it was going to take time. For obvious reasons, we’ve been frustrated with some of our performances. The message recently has just been trusting each other.”

Georgetown plays at St. John’s on Saturday before hosting Villanova on Friday to finish the regular season, and then it’s off to Milwaukee for the Big East Tournament. The Hoyas have improved, but they can get even better within the next three weeks.

If that happens, they will become a serious threat to win the title.

“We’ve got to do this together, and maybe that leads us to the conference title,” Warne said. “We’ve weathered the storm so to speak, and we have gotten better over time. Now, let’s see where that takes us.”

The Hoyas have made a fan out of Loyola coach Charley Toomey.

“That’s a very talented team that’s playing with great chemistry right now,” he said.

No. 9 Georgetown at St. John’s

Saturday, 1 p.m.