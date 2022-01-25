Mike Preston: Ravens have work to do close the gap with Chiefs, Bills and Bengals in the AFC | COMMENTARY

It all starts with the quarterback. Jackson isn’t in the class with Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow or Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who are under contract for the immediate future while Jackson’s contract negotiations are still ongoing. Jackson covered up a lot of the Ravens’ problems but he would have been exposed in the playoffs against the best of the best in the playoffs. Allen and Mahomes combined for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win in the divisional round Sunday night in what some have described as the best playoff game in NFL history.