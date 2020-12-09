Mike Preston: Phil Albert was a caring coach who was ahead of his time at Towson | COMMENTARY

I never heard him use a profanity. The worst you ever got out of him was, “Run the dang play,” or, “Catch the dang ball.” That’s not to say that he wasn’t intense. Once, we played Slippery Rock College and had gotten stopped inside the 10-yard line twice in the first quarter. At halftime, Coach A grabbed me, then a team captain, by the jersey collar. He put his face up to my face mask and asked me: What was going on out there?