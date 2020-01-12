“I think today we all struggled. It is not just [quarterback] Lamar [Jackson],” said Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey after the game. “I think honestly the sad reality of it is this Ravens team, we have been here two years in a row, and we have lost. So, I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team’s identity right now is get in the playoffs and choke. It is what it is. That is just the hard truth.”