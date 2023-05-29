Mike Preston: Notre Dame men’s lacrosse’s stars lift Fighting Irish past Duke for first NCAA title | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Notre Dame celebrates after defeating Duke, 13-9, at Lincoln Financial Field on May 29, 2023. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Notre Dame had numerous great players and Duke had only one.

That was the major difference as No. 3 seed Notre Dame defeated top-ranked Duke, 13-9, in the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse championship played before a crowd of nearly 32,000 at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday.

It’s nothing complicated. Great players make great plays in the postseason, especially in crunch time, and the Fighting Irish have a bunch in attackmen Chris (two goals, one assist) and Pat Kavanagh (one assist), midfielders Eric Dobson (two goals), Brian Tevlin (two goals), defenseman Chris Fake and goalie Liam Entenmann (18 saves).

Duke has only attackman Brennan O’Neill.

That’s not a knock on the Blue Devils (16-3). They play a team-oriented game both offensively and defensively, and they got a strong performance from goalie William Helm, perhaps his best of the season, with 10 saves.

Duke trailed, 6-1, at the half but scored the first four goals of the third quarter to pull within one and then tied it at 7 on a goal by midfielder Charles Balsamo with 1 minute, 1 second left in the period.

But then the Kavanaghs took control, and combined with the dominating second-half play of Entenmann, who had seven saves in the fourth, the Fighting Irish turned away Duke’s comeback attempt.

Notre Dame's Chris Kavanagh, right, celebrates after a 13-9 victory over Duke in the NCAA Division I championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Pat, the senior, gave a soft feed to Tevlin for a goal with 27.3 seconds left in the third. Then younger brother Chris, after scooping up a ground ball to the right of the goal, did an inside roll on long-stick midfielder Tyler Carpenter just inside the goalie pipe for another goal with 0.6 seconds to go.

Those types of plays change the momentum of a game.

“Huge. Huge, right?,” Notre Dame coach Kevin Corrigan said. “You’re just taking blow after blow all through the quarter, and then to come back and get two and stretch it back out a little bit at the end of the quarter was absolutely huge. No question about that.”

But the Fighting Irish weren’t done. Dobson beat defender Jake Wilson for a long, perfect shot for a goal with 10:50 left. Duke made another token run on goal from midfielder Owen Caputo about two minutes later, but this game was history.

The win was the first national championship in Notre Dame lacrosse history and the first for Corrgian, who has compiled a 345-174 record in his 35 years at the school. Notre Dame had advanced to the national title game two other times under Corrigan, but the Fighting Irish lost to Duke in both of those appearances in 2010 and 2014.

Needless to say, Notre Dame didn’t have the star power of this current bunch.

Notre Dame's Brian Tevlin celebrates the 13-9 victory over Duke in Monday's NCAA championship game in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Honestly, at some point, you get down to short minutes in your team’s life and you say, ‘Who are the best guys that we can put on the field right now?’ Forget about the midfield lines,” Corrigan said.

“We try to balance them and we try to make sure that we have a little of this and a little of that so that you can over the course of the game and the season you can do that, but when you get down to those short minutes and the end of the year and the end of the game, you’ve got to put the guys out there who are playing the best and are making plays, and that was that group. They were terrific at doing it.”

There will be many who will say the Fighting Irish were driven by being denied a bid to the tournament last season when they finished 8-4 after winning their final six games. In retrospect, they just underachieved.

Instead, they loaded up and added some important transfers, including Tevlin and Fake, who were both members of Yale’s national championship team in 2018.

Of course, Notre Dame had its role players, but stars take control in the playoffs.

When Syracuse was a dominant power in the mid-to-late-1980s, they had a starting midfield of Gary and Paul Gait as well as Rodney Dumpson. Maryland’s recent climb to the top was built around top-scoring attackmen such as Logan Wisnauskas, Jared Bernhardt and Matt Rambo.

Virginia has that kind of star power this season with attackmen Connor Shellenberger, Xander Dickson and Payton Cormeir, but they got knocked out in the semifinals Saturday by Notre Dame.

Notre Dame hold up the trophy after beating Duke, 13-9, to win the NCAA title on Monday in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After the game Monday, Fighting Irish players were eager to credit everyone from the priest who carried the water bucket into the stadium to players who got little playing time but practiced every day.

That’s what the great teams and the great players do, at least on the college level.

No player, however, dominated more than Entenmann.

Shots in the third from Duke midfielder Andrew McAdorey and attackman Tommy Schelling from the top of the crease were challenging, and two more in the fourth were from close range as well, including one from O’Neill.

“A player like him can really change the outcome of a game,” Duke senior attackman Dyson Williams said.

Fighting Irish players were happy to get the proverbial monkey off their backs, but they didn’t need to apologize. They never had a team as complete as this one.

In one final game, the great players were all great again.