Mike Preston: Hard work about to pay off for Victor Dimukeje after journey from Nigeria to NFL draft | COMMENTARY

This is the time of the year when college players make their dreams come true because the annual NFL draft is about five weeks away. A lot of players have worked hard for 10 to 15 years to get to this point. Some are blue-chip prospects who are basically guaranteed a spot on an NFL roster because they are projected to be taken in the first round. Many are long shots, particularly those from small colleges, who will be fortunate enough to be taken in the later rounds or signed as free agents.