Mike Preston: With so many NFL openings, it’s past time for more Black coaches to be hired | COMMENTARY

NFL owners are still a thriving “good ole boys” network. Most of them have only one concern, and that’s money. Take a look around the league. It’s usually the same five or six teams that win consistently because they care as much about winning as making a profit. A lot of the owners want the CEO type, which is why NFL coaches appear to be getting younger. They believe in analytics and are more concerned about what’s on social media than what’s in the playbook.