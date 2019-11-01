Patriots guards Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason and James Ferentz vs. Ravens DTs Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce: The key to slowing the Patriots’ passing game is getting pressure on quarterback Tom Brady up the middle. Brady is excellent at taking a step sideways or up to avoid the rush but doesn’t move well outside the pocket. Williams and Pierce have to move him to offset his rhythm. Ferentz could be a major weakness. He isn’t a regular starter so the Ravens might go after him. Williams had his best game of the season two weeks ago against Seattle so it will be interesting to see if he can match that effort again following the bye week. Pierce has 21 total tackles this season and sometimes he subs for Williams or is in the same lineup depending on the situation. When both bring their A game, the Ravens are hard to beat.