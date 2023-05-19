Mike Preston: Hot goalies are a hot topic in NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Late in the third quarter of Johns Hopkins’ 1995 NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinal loss to Maryland, Blue Jays coach Tony Seaman stooped down and picked up some grass out of frustration.

And then he scooped up some more.

In the history of the NCAA Tournament, maybe no goalie has played better than former Terps star Brian Dougherty. He had 23 saves against 59 shots in Maryland’s 16-8 semifinal win against Johns Hopkins, which had two of the best attackmen in the school’s history in Terry Riordan and Brian Piccola. The Blue Jays took 19 shots in the first quarter alone, and Dougherty had 12 saves.

In the championship game a day later, Syracuse beat Maryland, 13-9, but Dougherty had 23 saves in that contest, too.

You get the picture. A team can ride a hot goalie far in the tournament. As the quarterfinals get underway this weekend in Albany, New York, and Annapolis, both No. 5 seed Penn State and Army West Point appear to have those players in the Nittany Lions’ Jack Fracyon and the Black Knights’ Knox Dent.

But the best is Notre Dame’s Liam Entenmann. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound senior is well built and has a save percentage of .569, fifth-best in the country. He is the proverbial wall.

Notre Dame goalie Liam Entenmann guards his net against Maryland on Feb. 29, 2020. “I think the best goalie from start to finish in this tournament this year has been Entenmann,” said ESPN lacrosse analyst Quint Kessenich, a former All-American goalie at Johns Hopkins. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

“I think the best goalie from start to finish in this tournament this year has been Entenmann,” said ESPN lacrosse analyst Quint Kessenich, a former All-American goalie at Johns Hopkins. “Obviously, Notre Dame plays great defense and they support, so their goalie stats are generally a couple percentage points high every year, but he’s really good.

“He’s tall, has strong angle play and a really consistent mental game, can make the big stop and has improved incrementally throughout his career. He’s very battle tested and handles the ball well outside the net. He’s the proven commodity of the group.”

Yet, the buzz word is still “hot.” A goalie playing well this time of year became of vital importance once the shot clock was introduced in 2019. Instead of emphasizing faceoffs and stalling, teams had to focus on scoring.

“You can’t hold the ball for four minutes at a time,” Kessenich said. “It’s put a little more onus, a little more responsibility on goalies, which I think is the right balance for the game. It’s a much better game.”

Fracyon, an Annapolis native, had 16 saves in Penn State’s 13-12 opening-round win against Princeton last weekend. Dent was just as effective, denying Maryland 16 times in Army’s 16-15 upset win over the No. 4 seed Terps.

Both survived substantial runs by their opponents. Fracyon has a .573 save percentage this season (third-best nationally), compared with .539 for Dent (12th).

Penn State's Jack Fracyon is among the hot goalies who could help lead a deep NCAA Tournament run. (Courtesy Photo)

“Over his last five games, he’s on fire,” Kessenich said of Fracyon. “He’s really light on his feet, extremely poised, I mean like cold-blooded poised. You watch him and it’s almost like he’s unemotional. Generally starts maybe a little slow and then he closes out his games. He’s closed out his last five or six games just seeing the ball.

“Army’s goalie played great against Maryland. I love his aggressiveness. He’s kind of like an old-school step to goalie who really attacks the ball. He’s got those black high top cleats like John Unitas.”

Virginia goalie Matthew Nunes, a sophomore, is also a throwback. He plays a little like Kessenich, a goalie who could make the throw but wasn’t afraid to take off and run. Nunes (.529 save percentage) is part of the reason the Cavaliers prefer the 10-man ride, but opponents such as Maryland started to figure that out last season.

Nunes, though, could be a “sleeper” as far as goalie play in the rest of the tournament, as well as Johns Hopkins senior Tim Marcille (.507). He carried the Blue Jays’ defense in the third quarter of the season but has struggled recently.

“I give Timmy credit, I thought he played great in February and early March,” Kessenich said. “The last five games prior to Bryant, he’s been in a slump, but if you put it on a shooting chart, teams were getting really good looks on him from 5 and 10 yards with their feet set without much defensive traffic in the way.

“I don’t pin that as much on him as I do on the total team defense and I thought he played great against Bryant in that first quarter when he made five stops on some difficult shots. He can be a little streaky if he trusts himself. His issue has been, at times, he tends to overthink it, maybe guess a little more as opposed to reading and reacting, but I think Hopkins has done nice work with him.”

NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Saturday in Albany, New York

No. 2 seed Virginia vs. No. 7 seed Georgetown, noon

No. 1 seed Duke vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday in Annapolis

No. 5 seed Penn State vs. Army West Point, noon

No. 3 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins, 2:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: ESPNU, ESPN+