Mike Preston: The Ravens have stars. Now they need their young supporting cast to grow up. | COMMENTARY

The Ravens are set on the defensive line, but it’s unlikely all three veteran starters will make it through the season without an injury. Williams is 32, Wolfe is 31 and Campbell is 34. That’s why second-year tackles Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr. have to play well, either in the regular rotation or as starters if necessary. On the back end, nickel back Tavon Young is in his sixth season out of Temple but has only played two games the past two seasons because of neck and knee injuries.