Mike Preston on Ravens’ running game, Browns cutting WR Odell Beckham, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status and more | COMMENTARY

“I think that he just needs to keep growing as a player,” Martindale said of Oweh. “Every day we have different things for him to do, [and] every game we have different things for him to do and different assignments, and he keeps just knocking them out and doing a great job of it. The guys like Justin Houston are talking to him about using his hands more in pass rush, and the little, technical stuff like that. [Outside linebackers’ coach] Drew [Wilkins] is constantly working with him — he and Daelin [Hayes]. So, it’s a challenge for him, and I think that he has … out of rookies, for rush wins, I think he’s No. 1 or No. 2 — I think he’s No. 1 — as far as just winning in one-on-one rush situations.”