Mike Preston’s Ravens training camp observations on OL Ronnie Stanley, WR James Proche II and more | COMMENTARY

Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley participated in portions of practice Wednesday, which was a good sign. Stanley on Nov. 1 suffered a season-ending ankle injury, which required several surgeries.
Stanley practiced a little on Monday before going inside. While his teammates were in full equipment Wednesday, he was in shorts, shoulder pads and helmet. A key was watching him participate in individual pass protection drills. Stanley didn’t make much contact, which was part of the plan, but he did some “mirror” work mimicking outside linebackers including Pernell McPhee.
Stanley seemed to be able to accelerate and push off well and showed no bad side effects such as a limp when he was done. The Ravens plan to have Stanley in the starting lineup when the Ravens open the season on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas against the Raiders.
The Ravens need Stanley’s presence on an offensive line that might include three new players and another, Bradley Bozeman, who might start at center after starting at left guard last season. Right now, the unit is in flux.
*** Wide receiver James Proche II isn’t extremely fast, but what he does well is gets acceleration coming out of a break or cut. He’ll gain a half- to one-step advantage and if the ball is delivered near him he sucks in the pass with what so far has been the best hands in training camp.
During practice Wednesday, he was tied up on a deep ball with safety Ar’Darius Washington but pulled it away from the defensive back as both fell to the ground. What appeared to be an interception turned into a 30- to 35-yard catch. Proche, in his second year, continues to impress.
*** Quarterback Lamar Jackson looked sharper in practice, especially early.
In a seven-on-seven passing drill, he was in sync with his receivers on timing routes and crossing patterns over the middle. Another positive development is that Jackson is using his running back more as weapons out of the backfield on third down situations. It will be interesting to see if he continues that in games. In the past, Jackson has elected to run instead of throwing to his running backs, even on check down situations.
*** The Ravens defense has been dominant in training camp, a trend that will continue until the preseason games start.
But on one play Wednesday, running back Gus Edwards caught a swing pass in the left flat and cruised to what would have been a 65-yard touchdown in a game situation.
Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale played it cool, but he certainly was talking a lot on his recorder or walking talkie after the play. This was the first team defense that blew the assignment, not the backups.
*** The Ravens had 21 players out of practice Wednesday, including rookies and first-round picks Rashod Bateman, a receiver, and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
Rookie guard Ben Cleveland left about 45 minutes into the session and rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was hobbling after practice.
The first year is tough for a rookie because they are virtually playing without any rest. They prepar for their senior year in college, and then play in a possible bowl or prep for the Senior Bowl. Then they get ready for the scouting combine which leads into the April draft, and then it’s off to various minicamps and then summer training camp.
That’s why so many rookies hit the wall and get tired before the end of their first season. Their bodies are broken down. Hayes, though, has performed well and might be able to provide much needed pressure on the outside in passing situations.
A second-year player to keep an eye on is cornerback Chris Westry. He has ideal size at 6-foot-4 and 197 pounds and is consistently around the ball.
*** Justice Hill is the No. 3 running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Edwards, but the third-year player keeps getting better every season.
He has a slick cut-back style and the Ravens want to use him as a situational player on third downs this season, but he could make good money somewhere else once he becomes a free agent at the end of next season. In training camp, he has broken off some long runs and has been elusive shaking linebackers in the flats after receptions.