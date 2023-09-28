Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Todd Monken, that strange fair catch and more | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. (Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 22-19 overtime loss in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, plenty of questions remain heading into a Week 4 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s Preston’s take:

Advertisement

(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)

What, if anything, can offensive coordinator Todd Monken do to improve Lamar Jackson’s consistency as a passer and overall QB?

Advertisement

— Bob K.

Preston: Bob, that’s a tough question. It’s been six years and we’re still seeing the same mistakes. First of all, they have to work on Jackson’s ball security. Those fumbles are costly and kill drives. As far as accuracy, I’ve always been told that you can’t teach a quarterback accuracy — either he has it, or he doesn’t.

Monken has installed a lot of short to intermediate passes to at least give Jackson safe throws. Jackson has struggled throwing the deep ball throughout his career, but he is better than he was years ago. He also has improved throwing inside the red zone, putting passes where only his receivers can make the catch.

Overall, I think the Ravens are doing what they need to do to work around Jackson’s skill set. But for them to get where they want to go, Jackson is going to have to have a postseason like Joe Flacco had in 2012.

Can that happen? In this crazy league, anything can happen.

[ Sign up for The Baltimore Sun Sports Report — a new daily newsletter ]

Like most people I am confused about what went on with about two minutes left in the Colts game. Why would you call for a fair catch in this situation? Why didn’t coach John Harbaugh somehow stop the game and get things organized? What is this business with a “time keeper” who can back up the clock? Would appreciate your thoughts.

— William Alkire

Preston: Simply put, Harbaugh made a mistake and he has admitted it. His coaching staff should have handled it better as well, but a lot of people were confused at the time.

Advertisement

In all honesty, I wasn’t sure if you could have some type of onside kick after Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew stepped out of the end zone for a safety. It was a strange game, but I know I certainly wouldn’t have called for a fair catch.

We’ve pointed out several times during Harbaugh’s tenure as coach that clock management is not one of his strengths. It showed up again, and in retrospect he said he should have called a timeout and slowed down the game.

As for the time keeper, I’d rather them get it right in that situation instead of getting it wrong.

Should we expect to see Zay Flowers returning more punts?

— Ben Stanley

Preston: Nope. That guy has been a running back and receiver, and hopefully his body holds up for the rest of the season. It was strange seeing him back there, but I didn’t mind because he has some of the best, if not the best, pair of hands on the team.

Advertisement

If it’s late in the game and I need a big play from a return specialist, though, I’d put Flowers back there. Like I said, he has the best jab step or jump cut I’ve seen since Jermaine Lewis was returning punts and kickoffs for the Ravens when the team first moved from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996.

[ Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 4: Who has the edge? ]

What is your over/under for the number of games Odell Beckham Jr. will be active this year? Mine is nine.

— Anatomy

Your guess is as good as any. I’ll go 10.

Have a question for Mike Preston? Email sports@baltsun.com with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.