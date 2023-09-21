Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about the pass rush, Lamar Jackson’s wristband and more | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks at notes on a wristband during a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 28, 2021. (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 27-24 Week 2 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, plenty of questions remain heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s Preston’s take:

(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)

Are Ravens outside linebackers asked to do too much, which compromises their ability to rush the passer? Seems like the Steelers let their pass rushers be rushers and only drop them in coverage once in a blue moon.

— Josh

Preston: Josh, a lot of it depends on the down, distance and time of the game. In the Ravens’ scheme, the outside linebackers are asked to be able to play the run, cover and also rush the passer. That’s just being a complete outside linebacker. But in the era of specialization, teams have packages. There are certain outside linebackers who play in running situations and some who are pass rushing specialists. Keep an eye on down and distance, and that will tell you what area or areas that player excels in, unless you are the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. He’s good at everything, much like the Hall of Famer he is being compared to, former New York Giant Lawrence Taylor.

Early in the season, the Ravens are yet again the most injured team in terms of significant games lost by starters and key contributors by a wide margin (third-year running). Any root causes you can think of?

— Twitter user

Nope, not really. Over the past two years, the team has examined and made adjustments, changing team doctors, trainers and the conditioning program. This training camp might have been the easiest under John Harbaugh since he became coach in 2008. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of fate or the position you play. The Ravens always seem to have a large number of injuries in the secondary, particularly at cornerback.

When you watch the Ravens practice, it’s not like they are doing many drills that are different from other NFL or college teams.

What are the key matchups to look out for in the game against the Colts?

— Jonathan Stremel

The key matchup in the game is the Ravens’ offensive line against the Colts’ defensive front that consists of ends Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam and tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. The Colts lead the league in tackles for loss with 17 and inside linebacker Zaire Franklin leads the league in tackles with 30.

I asked Harbaugh on Wednesday about the upcoming challenge.

“That’s the No. 1 issue, for sure,” he said. “That front is outstanding. The two tackles are two of the best in the league. [DeForest] Buckner — obviously [a] pedigree guy, slippery guy, long, plays hard and all that kind of stuff, and then [Grover] Stewart. We loved him in the [NFL] draft. He’s just a load in there, and he’s [an] explosive, talented guy. Two defensive ends coming off the edge — one of them a [University of] Michigan guy, Kwity Paye — they play classic to that style. Then, inside backers — you’ve got [No.] 44 [Zaire Franklin] is flying all over the field, making plays left and right. Then, [Shaquille] Leonard of course, he’s [No.] 53 — we all know about him. He’s been good for a really long time. That’s the heart and soul of their defense right there.”

I noticed Lamar wore a wristband with plays on them. I thought he was not going to do that? Is this a change from Game 1?

— Hazari

Preston: He was wearing that wristband during training camp, and sometimes I think it is more of a security blanket than anything else. I really don’t care if he has a band or anything else just as long as he gets to the line of scrimmage on time and is able to get the snap in time.

That has been a major issue with this offense going back to the days when Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback, not just Jackson. Too much has been made about Jackson being able to check in and out of plays, or calling audibles, or finding hot receivers.

Isn’t that what he is supposed to do?

The great quarterbacks in the NFL run the show. They orchestrate and put their players in the right positions. For the first time in six years, Jackson did that Sunday in the Bengals game, and he did it with confidence.

Now, the key is for him to do it again and again and again. That’s what separates the great quarterbacks from the good ones, and of course, winning in the postseason.

Will the Ravens copy or get ready for what New England is doing with field goal blocking?

— Hazari

Preston: To some degree, every team will but the Patriots timed the cadence perfectly, so teams just need to change that. As for the Ravens, they probably have some plays like that in their playbook. In the past two years, they had 6-foot-8 defensive lineman Calais Campbell in the middle. He could sometimes block a field goal with those outstretched arms, especially long field goal attempts that don’t get the same loft. I assume 6-7 Brent Urban might inherit that position this season.

Also, to block kicks from the outside, you need a player who is exceptionally quick off the ball. The Ravens have one of those guys in cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but he’s out with an injury. Maybe we will see more of end Jadeveon Clowney in that role. He has a great get-off on the snap and is 6-5 with long arms. He would be a top candidate.

Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) intercepts a pass intended for Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the second half Sunday. (Darron Cummings/AP)

It appeared on TV that Geno Stone could have run the interception back all the way. Why did he run out of bounds?

— Eldon

Preston: I can’t speak for Geno, but he made an exceptional read on the play and baited quarterback Joe Burrow into the pass. The Bengals had put together an extended drive before the interception, so Stone might have been a little winded, or the adrenaline from the big play caused him not to see the possible cutback lane.

Not all safeties have the instincts of Ed Reed.

Now, if it was Reed, he would have zigged, zagged, cut back two times, lateraled to cornerback Chris McAlister, who would then lateral to fellow cornerback Samari Rolle, who would have tossed it back to Reed and he would have scored.

But Stone is no Reed, but he made one of the biggest plays of the game. If he didn’t, who knows what might have happened? The Ravens were just glad he caught the ball because we’ve seen many times through the years where the defensive back drops it.

Do you think Charlie Kolar sees the field again this season?

— Robb

Preston: Kolar is in a tough position backing up Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. If there is an injury, he should be the top replacement. Kolar, though, needs to block better. At 6-6 and 257 pounds, there are no excuses for him getting beat at the line of scrimmage.

Have a question for Mike Preston? Email sports@baltsun.com with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.