Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s leadership, offensive line woes and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 25-9 season-opening win against the Houston Texans, plenty of questions remain heading into a Week 2 matchup against the two-time defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s Preston’s take:

(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)

I was a fan of Ar’Darius Washington when he came out of college. Can he be a good starter in place of safety Marcus Williams?

— Justin C

Preston: Washington played well in training camp, but right now he is a situational player covering the slot in passing situations. Geno Stone is the top replacement for Williams and a capable player. The 2020 seventh-round draft pick lacks the coverage ability of Williams in the deep third of the field, but he has good size at 5 feet 11 and 210 pounds compared with the 5-8, 177-pound Washington, an undrafted free agent in 2021 who has spent most of his career on the practice squad.

How bad is the offensive line situation with or without injuries?

— A Yeager

Preston: This offensive line is an average group. You saw that Sunday against Houston. A lot of these guys were brought in because the Ravens had a run-oriented offense and they specialized in run-blocking. So, all of this noise about the Ravens becoming a pass-oriented offense is just that — noise.

For this offense to be effective, the Ravens need to have some balance and rely on the play-action pass. They don’t need to be 50-50 in run-pass ratio, but they have to at least be a threat to run the ball.

If the Ravens fall behind early against a quality team, they will struggle, regardless if they are playing with a healthy offensive line or a banged-up group, which might be the case Sunday if left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) can’t go.

Even though the scheme is different from a year ago under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Ravens need to run to be successful. They aren’t the Kansas City Chiefs.

We keep hearing that Lamar is a very valuable player. As a running back his stats are still strong, but with his injuries that won’t last long. He hasn’t progressed as a passer. Lately as a leader he’s been disappointing. What am I missing?

— Brian

Preston: Brian, Jackson has become more of a leader in different ways than just on the field. Off the field, I heard he is more engaging as far as dealing with the public and his teammates. That’s a major step for Jackson. I’d like to see him more animated on the sideline and communicating more with teammates, but that’s not his style.

As far as his value, this team will go as far as Jackson takes it. I think his ability to run and his elusiveness have diminished over the years, but that happens to all running quarterbacks in the NFL.

The bottom line is whether he can throw accurately and consistently outside the numbers in the postseason. If he can, the Ravens have an opportunity. If not, they won’t go far.

Again.

