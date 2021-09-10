Mike Preston: On and off the field, Ravens DE Calais Campbell is truly one of a kind | COMMENTARY

“I’ve done some things to help my body,” Campbell said. “As you get older you realize more how food affects you. When I was younger, I could still fly around on Mondays. The more I played, Mondays became Tuesday and then Wednesday, and now it’s Friday before I feel good again. But you’ve got to push through that soreness and still be able to go out there, put your hands on people and have some strength. I used to be more of a quick guy with power, but now I have the strength and will use speed as a changeup.”