It’s difficult to understand the mindset of the Browns. They are expected to play the Ravens tough, but for how long, especially if they get behind early? There have been rumors about first-year coach Freddie Kitchens being fired at the end of the season, even though there hasn’t been any word from top team officials. When a coach’s job is on the line, his players sometimes play hard because they like him and want to keep him around, or they simply go through the motions because they know he is going to be fired. The Browns’ chemistry has been poor lately, with both starting receivers, Beckham and Jarvis Landry, demanding more opportunities in the passing game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled with accuracy and Kitchens has received a lot of criticism for the offensive play calling. The Browns are a mess.