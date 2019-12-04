Bills QB Josh Allen vs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Whenever there are adverse conditions, one of the keys is how well the quarterback can throw and if he can make plays with his legs. Like Jackson, Allen is in his second year and can make plays by running the ball. Allen has completed 225 of 366 passes this season for 2,591 yards and 16 touchdowns but also has rushed 93 times for 430 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jackson has completed 214 of 322 passes for 2,532 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has also rushed 140 times for 977 yards and seven touchdowns. There is no doubt that Jackson has more explosion but Allen can provide the big play at times too with his legs and arm.