Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner vs. Ravens OC Matt Skura: Wagner is one of the best at his position in the game and the leader of Seattle’s defense. He leads the team in tackles with 56, including 31 solo. Wagner also has four tackles for losses. He is excellent at diagnosing plays and has the great speed to react. Because of his quickness, very few offensive linemen get clean shots on Wagner, who can also shock and shed. Skura has made good improvement from a year ago. He has gotten bigger and stronger and can occasionally pull and make blocks into the second level. But he’ll have problems with Wagner. The Ravens will use a lot of angles and double teams to block Wagner. The problem is the Ravens like to run inside the tackles with their running backs so they have to run right straight at Wagner.