Rams DE Michael Brockers and DTs Sebastian Joseph-Day and Aaron Donald versus Ravens C Matt Skura, Gs Bradley Bozeman and Marshal Yanda and OTs Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr.: Needless to say, the Rams’ front can get after it. They are ranked No. 5 in run defense, allowing only 89.1 yards per game, and might be the most athletic front the Ravens face all season. Brockers is 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, while Joseph-Day is 6-4 and 310. Brockers is fifth on the team in tackles with 42, while Joseph-Day has 25. Of course, the stud is Donald, who has 35 tackles and eight sacks. They present problems for the Ravens because Bozeman and Skura have struggled with quick, athletic guys on the inside, even through both have improved this season. If Stanley and Brown can turn or reach block on the edge, that should open up the running game on the outside and inside. But if there is too much penetration up the middle, the Ravens will have problems running the ball.