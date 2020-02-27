No. 11 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse surges past winless Towson, 15-6, for third straight victory

“I thought Sam [goalie Sam Shafer] gave us a great effort in goal,” added Toomey, who had benched the junior in Saturday’s game against Rutgers. “Our next challenge as a team is to know our next opponent as well as we knew Towson. I thought we did a good job of getting to their gloves when they had an opportunity to shoot. We’re still finding our way offensively, but some of our younger guys are starting to score for us. It’s safe to say we haven’t played our best lacrosse yet. We’re a pretty veteran group defensively, and hopefully that will allow our offense time to grow. Defense will travel, and tonight they gave us some extra opportunities.”