No. 11 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse surges past winless Towson, 15-6, for third straight victory

The No. 11 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse team scored six goals during an 11-minute stretch that covered the final minutes of the third quarter and early into the fourth to defeat winless Towson, 15-6, on Wednesday night at the Ridley Athletic Complex.
Loyola was clearly the superior team, but the scrappy Tigers were able to hang with the Greyhounds, pulling within a goal midway through the third quarter.
But from that point on, Towson lost control of the game and its composure. Two unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties allowed the Greyhounds to score three goals in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Tigers couldn’t control Loyola attackman Joey Kamish or midfielder Evan James.
Loyola, which improved to 3-1, was led by junior attackman Kevin Lindley, who had four goals. Towson, which dropped to 0-4, was led by attackman Brody McClean, who had two goals and one assist.
The big blows came when James scored back-to-back goals midway in the fourth quarter, the second coming with nine minutes left to give Loyola a 13-5 lead.
“Before the game we talked about playing a local rival,” Loyola coach Charley Toomey said. “You really can’t look at the record. It’s Loyola and Towson. Our players know how our alumni feel about this game so you throw everything out the window. They gave us everything we could handle.”
“I thought Sam [goalie Sam Shafer] gave us a great effort in goal,” added Toomey, who had benched the junior in Saturday’s game against Rutgers. “Our next challenge as a team is to know our next opponent as well as we knew Towson. I thought we did a good job of getting to their gloves when they had an opportunity to shoot. We’re still finding our way offensively, but some of our younger guys are starting to score for us. It’s safe to say we haven’t played our best lacrosse yet. We’re a pretty veteran group defensively, and hopefully that will allow our offense time to grow. Defense will travel, and tonight they gave us some extra opportunities.”
Lacrosse is considered a game of spurts, and both teams had their runs in the third quarter. Loyola opened the scoring in the third on a sneaky pass from midfielder Peter Swindell to Lindley, who quickly turned and scored from just outside the crease for a 6-3 Loyola lead.
Towson, though, scored the next two goals. Midfielder Luke Fromert picked up a loose ball outside the crease and scored with 9:29 left in the third quarter, and attackman Brody McClean scored off a feed from near midfield after a failed Loyola clear attempt to pull the Tigers within 6-5. McClean’s goal was from the left side of the cage.
But Loyola went on its own short run in the final eight minutes. Attackman Aidan Olmstead picked up the ball off a restart following a failed clear near midfield and quickly passed to Lindley, who scored on a short shot with 5:43 remaining. Loyola closed out the scoring in the third quarter on a goal by Kamish with 1:13 left.
Towson outshot Loyola 9-7 in the first quarter, but the Greyhounds capitalized on their chances in sloppy start for both teams. Loyola junior attackman Kevin Lindley gave his team a 1-0 lead, taking a feed from Olmstead with 14:01 left in the first.
Loyola scored about eight minutes later on a goal from midfielder Dan Wigley to push the lead to 2-0, and when Swindell scored from the right side of the goal about a minute later, the Greyhounds had a 3-0 lead with 5:45 left in the quarter.
Towson was able to break through with a long-range shot from McLean with 2:24 left as Towson trailed 3-1 at the end of the quarter.
The opening minutes of the second quarter belonged to Loyola. The Greyhounds scored two goals in the first five minutes of the period, the first off an extra man situation by Swindell with 12:36 left in the quarter. The second was an unassisted goal by Kamish with 11:25 left.
Loyola appeared to be on the verge of blowing Towson out, but the Tigers answered with two goals within a three-minute span during the second quarter. The first was another long-range shot, this one from midfielder Greg Ey with 8:30 left in the quarter.
The next one was much more spectacular. Loyola midfielder Bailey Savio was called for an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty with 6:42 left in the second quarter. Twenty five seconds later, Towson attackman James Avanzato took a feed from Lindley and scored while diving outside the crease to pull Towson within 5-3.
Loyola outshot Towson 20-15 in the second quarter, but a bigger difference was in faceoffs. The Greyhounds won seven of 10.
No. 11 Loyola Maryland@Lafayette
Saturday, noon
Towson@UMBC
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
State women
Johns Hopkins 15, Georgetown 14: Maggie Schneidereith (Towson) scored her fourth goal with one second left to break a tie at 14 and lift the visiting Blue Jays (2-2) over the Hoyas (2-2). The win stopped a two-game slide. Hopkins hosts Furman at 1 p.m. on Saturday
UMBC 13, Bucknell 9: Olivia Docal had a hat trick and the host Retrievers (2-2) built a 9-4 advantage in the first half over the Bison (2-3). UMBC travels to Temple on March 7 at 1 p.m.
George Mason 14, Mt. St. Mary’s 10: Alayna Pagnotta (Glenelg) scored four goals, but the host Mount (3-1) had troubling overcoming a seven-goal deficit to the Patriots (3-1). George Mason led 9-2 with 3:36 left in the first half.
Nation women
Richmond 13, No. 6 Virginia 12, 2OT: Lindsey Frank scored the game-winner with six seconds left in the second overtime period to lift the visiting Spiders (5-0) over the Cavaliers (4-1). Sam Geiersbach scored the tying goal on a free position for Richmond with 52 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Frank, Geiersbach and Madison Ostrick each finished with three goals for the Spiders.
No. 8 Florida 21, Kennesaw State 6: Grace Haus (Notre Dame Prep) scored four goals and Shannon Kavanagh and Brianna Harris (Broadneck) each scored three goals to lead the visiting Gators (3-1) over the Owls (1-2). Florida opened with a 5-0 run and led 13-3 at the half.
Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.