Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wants to sell himself, but no one is buying | COMMENTARY

Reality has finally set in for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It seems as though none of the 31 other NFL teams have seriously contemplated signing him since the Ravens designated Jackson with the nonexclusive tag on March 7, which allows him to negotiate with other clubs.

So now Jackson has to peddle himself because the free agent market started to dry up, which prompted his series of tweets on Monday that revealed he asked to be traded on March 2.

Is anyone really shocked?

In fact, if a team is going to offer two first-round picks for Jackson, that deal should be consummated by the Ravens as soon as possible. The problem is that no one wants him. Teams aren’t going to sign Jackson to a five-year fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million like the Cleveland Browns did with Deshaun Watson last year.

What a morning:

-7:48 am MT: Lamar Jackson demands trade

-7:49 am MT: John Harbaugh meets with media

What Harbaugh had to say about Lamar, the uniqueness of an already bizarre situation, where the #Ravens go from here & more #RavensFlock https://t.co/BjK39PuD1n — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) March 27, 2023

They aren’t going to pay $45 million a season for a quarterback who isn’t an accurate thrower or whose broken-down body has forced him to miss 10 games in the second half of the past two seasons.

You pay that kind of money to Tom Brady because of the championship rings. Jackson? He’s 1-3 in the playoffs and watched another postseason game from home. If other teams want to make similar mistakes — like Arizona overpaying Kyler Murray — that’s their problem.

The Ravens have taken some criticism because some think Jackson should have been signed to a long-term deal after the 2020 season, but unless he wins a Super Bowl, you never sign a running quarterback to a long-term contract because of the increased chance of injury.

So, Jackson went on the offensive Monday, acting like he was the host of “Let’s Make a Deal.” He thanked his fans and said he was making a “business decision” in the best interest of his family. The tweet came out exactly one minute before Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with the media at the NFL meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, which had to embarrass the veteran coach.

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

But that’s not anything new for Jackson, who once shared a video of himself driving 105 mph with no seat belt fastened four years ago and in December lashed out at a fan in a vulgar tweet.

Jackson needed another fresh but bad idea. Once the Ravens hit him with the nonexclusive franchise tag designation on March 7, there was a theory around the league that Baltimore was going to match the offer to Jackson and interested teams didn’t want to do the Ravens’ work for them. But on Monday, Jackson wanted the rest of the NFL to know that he was serious about leaving Baltimore.

He should be careful. Not only has he embarrassed the Ravens several times but the NFL as well, especially on Thursday when the league sent out a memo instructing teams not to negotiate with Ken Francis, Jackson’s business partner who is not certified by the NFL Players Association and might have been contacting teams on behalf of the quarterback.

Jackson denied the report that Francis had been reaching out to other teams, but never in my 36 years of covering pro football do I remember the NFL putting out such a memo.

As for Jackson’s demand to be traded, the Ravens should oblige. The only team who might be willing to make a deal before the draft is the Indianapolis Colts, who have the No. 3 pick. The Ravens would acquire that pick — and another first-rounder next year — if they don’t match an offer sheet, and Baltimore could use the pick to select a quarterback such as Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

It’s tough to win in the NFL and even tougher without a franchise-caliber quarterback, but it’s time for the Ravens to part ways with Jackson. There has always been suspicion that Jackson wanted out of Baltimore, especially after star receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was traded to Arizona last April.

Coach John Harbaugh shed light on the Ravens' draft plan, confirming that the team will draft a receiver next month. “It’s a deep draft at receiver and there’s a lot of guys that fit the way we play," he said. https://t.co/LxNAcze2Bi — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) March 27, 2023

The Ravens really wanted to bring Jackson back, but not at the length or the guarantee of a five- or six-year contract. They’ve always tried to play nice. Harbaugh said he was “200% sure” the Ravens would reach a long-term deal with Jackson shortly after the 2022 season was over, and even on Monday he was still talking about his love for the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player and former Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville.

But when is enough, enough?

Harbaugh changed the training camp schedule last year to accommodate Jackson’s needs — specifically his poor sleeping habits and nutrition. At the end of the 2021 season, Jackson either missed or arrived late for several rehabilitation sessions while recovering from an ankle injury.

He missed six games last season because of a sprained knee and didn’t even travel with the team to Cincinnati for the wild-card round playoff loss to the Bengals. That seemed to be a major turning point for fans and their thoughts on Jackson, who might be the most polarizing sports figure in Baltimore history.

A lot of them have become turned off by the team’s negotiations with the quarterback. Some will try to make this a Black or white issue, but it isn’t about race, not with four of the top five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL being Black.

The Ravens and Jackson are now at the point where both sides need to separate, and Jackson’s recent antics have become unacceptable. But it’s all part of his new business strategy.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh pats quarterback Lamar Jackson on the shoulder before a game against the New York Jets on Dec. 12, 2019. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The behavior is acceptable, albeit tiring, if you’ve won a Super Bowl or can throw like Aaron Rodgers, but Jackson is no Aaron Rodgers. His behavior is starting to overshadow his ability, which is another indication that it’s time to move on. When quarterbacks such as Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts play through injuries as they did in the postseason and led their team to the Super Bowl, you question your quarterback’s motivation.

Harbaugh also has to be concerned about the trust factor in the locker room, especially with teammates who thought he could have played in the postseason.

Jackson is guaranteed to make $32.4 million in 2023 if he remains with the Ravens. But it’s unlikely he’ll attend minicamp or training camp until absolutely necessary, and there has to be the fear of him getting injured again.

The best way out is for the Ravens to make a trade, but no one wants to make a deal. That in itself might be difficult because Jackson doesn’t have an agent.

It appears he has a lot more selling to do.