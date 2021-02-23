Mike Preston: Ravens RB Jamal Lewis deserves more Hall of Fame support | COMMENTARY

“They talk about [wide receiver] Randy Moss, how he could strike from any part of field,” said Newsome, the former Browns star who was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1999. “Jamal could do that, on any carry, he could take it the distance. Always a threat. Defenses knew if we don’t get this guy, he is going to take it to the house. There are very few guys you can say that about. Jamal was so big, so big and so powerful, and he could get to his top speed in a hurry.”